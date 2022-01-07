Price increases seem to have been a new year’s gift to Trinidad and Tobago. The price of flour going up was the catalyst to set the ball rolling, joined by one of our beverage companies—but that is only the beginning.
Give it a little time and more will find or have a very good reason to raise the prices of goods and services.
The heart of the matter is what businesses are saying: that it is costing them much more to import their products—raw materials, etc. So, who do you think will feel the pinch? Yes, your guess is right: those at the end of the ladder—we the consumers.
Why does someone open a business? It is to make money, and the human instinct, at least in my opinion, is that when it comes to money, you never have enough.
So, consumers, with all the chat of trying to ease the pressure off of us, it is old talk. We will be paying more for goods and services in Trinidad and Tobago. The cost of living will continue to rise.
When it comes to food, there is not one thing we can do about it. We need to eat—so, off to the grocery we go. The best you can do is shop around. But how many places can you visit?—for prices may vary from place to place.
I am appealing to all involved here. Please, many citizens are having a rough time making ends meet. Do all that is possible to keep prices down so that consumers can afford that which is needful.
No one is saying you should not make a profit on what you are selling, but be fair to the consumers. After all, the way I see it, we do need one another. That is how a business operates.
In these challenging times, we must be prepared to cut a portion of our profits for the sake of the other party.
Some can sit in their gallery and watch all that is taking place, for they know that despite these sudden increases in goods and services, they are well-positioned financially to handle them.
Yes, there are those in our society whose cost of living going up does not bother them.
Then there is that group where a few more dollars added to a basic item can make the difference whether they have it or not, and I speak of food.
The thought goes through the minds of thousands of citizens—I am catching my “soul” to make ends meet, and the best thing I can hear is brace for the increase of prices.
The increase in the cost of living is creating a gloomy atmosphere at the start of 2022. All this is doing for many of our citizens is indicating to them that their existing poverty can get worse.
There is a group in our society that continues to fall behind, and we must take note of this—or we can pay a price later on.
One of the things that causes a rise in crime in any country is poverty. Those who feel neglected and do not meet the basic needs for survival can resort to criminal activities to live.
Poverty ought to be the concern of everyone, for sooner or later we all can feel the negative result of this.
This is not just the Government business—but where we are with poverty in T&T, all sectors of our society need to become involved.
Let us see the need and work together to deal with growing poverty and those who are falling behind.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan