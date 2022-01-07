Price increases seem to have been a new year’s gift to Trinidad and Tobago. The price of flour going up was the catalyst to set the ball rolling, joined by one of our beverage companies—but that is only the beginning.

Give it a little time and more will find or have a very good reason to raise the prices of goods and services.

The heart of the matter is what businesses are saying: that it is costing them much more to import their products—raw materials, etc. So, who do you think will feel the pinch? Yes, your guess is right: those at the end of the ladder—we the consumers.

Why does someone open a business? It is to make money, and the human instinct, at least in my opinion, is that when it comes to money, you never have enough.

So, consumers, with all the chat of trying to ease the pressure off of us, it is old talk. We will be paying more for goods and services in Trinidad and Tobago. The cost of living will continue to rise.

When it comes to food, there is not one thing we can do about it. We need to eat—so, off to the grocery we go. The best you can do is shop around. But how many places can you visit?—for prices may vary from place to place.

I am appealing to all involved here. Please, many citizens are having a rough time making ends meet. Do all that is possible to keep prices down so that consumers can afford that which is needful.

No one is saying you should not make a profit on what you are selling, but be fair to the consumers. After all, the way I see it, we do need one another. That is how a business operates.

In these challenging times, we must be prepared to cut a portion of our profits for the sake of the other party.

Some can sit in their gallery and watch all that is taking place, for they know that despite these sudden increases in goods and services, they are well-positioned financially to handle them.

Yes, there are those in our society whose cost of living going up does not bother them.

Then there is that group where a few more dollars added to a basic item can make the difference whether they have it or not, and I speak of food.

The thought goes through the minds of thousands of citizens—I am catching my “soul” to make ends meet, and the best thing I can hear is brace for the increase of prices.

The increase in the cost of living is creating a gloomy atmosphere at the start of 2022. All this is doing for many of our citizens is indicating to them that their existing poverty can get worse.

There is a group in our society that continues to fall behind, and we must take note of this—or we can pay a price later on.

One of the things that causes a rise in crime in any country is poverty. Those who feel neglected and do not meet the basic needs for survival can resort to criminal activities to live.

Poverty ought to be the concern of everyone, for sooner or later we all can feel the negative result of this.

This is not just the Government business—but where we are with poverty in T&T, all sectors of our society need to become involved.

Let us see the need and work together to deal with growing poverty and those who are falling behind.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unacceptable state of affairs

Unacceptable state of affairs

The repeated stories of delays in retrieving bodies of Covid-19 victims and mishaps involving misplaced and wrongly assigned bodies indicate serious problems in the management of the process. It is possible that the Funeral Directors Association, which has been co-opted by the Ministry of Health, is overwhelmed by the sheer number of bodies to be handled on a daily basis. Whether or not this is so, it is ultimately the ministry’s responsibility to ensure the arrangements put in place operate efficiently, seamlessly, according to protocols and the law, and with the required sensitivity to the ­deceased and their loved ones.

Governments must act urgently to end UWI spectacle

Governments must act urgently to end UWI spectacle

No individuals are greater or more valuable than institutions.

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is the longest thriving and most successful institution of the 16 countries of the West Indies—13 of them being member states of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Letting go isn’t easy

Letting go isn’t easy

FOR years, I kicked my fridge door several times a day. It was the only way it would shut properly, and if I forgot, or didn’t kick it at the exact spot, the top of the inside would soon be warningly covered with droplets, like beads of perspiration. I’d thought there was something wrong with the insulation on the door, but a technician told me it was not that, it was that the door itself was slightly misaligned. He advised me not to tamper with it, given the age of the fridge.

Conserve water, T&T

T&T, it is imperative we focus on conserving water in 2022.

Please consider the following:

Only three per cent of water on Earth is fresh water. Only 0.5 per cent is available for drinking.

Fireworks amendments making situation worse

Why am I not surprised that FireOne gives the amended fireworks legislation the “thumbs up”? (Express, January 7). Why wouldn’t it? The entire law is in its favour.

The new law does absolutely nothing to protect the vulnerable. In fact, it increases their exposure, and makes their situation worse.

Commendable approach by CAL pilots

As Trinidad and Tobago continues to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus, it is indeed commendable of the pilots and stewards of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) to call for a policy to make the airbridge a safe zone.

The pilots and stewards who are all nearly 100 per cent fully vaccinated are calling on the Government to make it mandatory for passengers to show proof of vaccination before they embark on this 25-minute journey.