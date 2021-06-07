On Saturday last Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley held a news conference updating the country on the latest developments in the fight against Covid-19 in this country.
He indicated that we are seeing some light in the tunnel. He did not say at the end of the tunnel because we still have a way to go.
The points that brought the biggest smile to everyone’s faces would most certainly be the announcement of hundreds of thousands of vaccines soon to enter our shores, mass vaccination (which has already begun) in collaboration with the private sector and the opening of the borders in the coming weeks if all goes well. It must be noted that even though the Prime Minister and his Government had to deal with countless hurdles in acquiring the vaccine as well as protecting the nation by meticulously balancing the economic challenges and continuously supporting those in need, the Government has stood up to the challenge and continues to do it very well.
From fake news to conspiracy theorists, obstacles have been endless but not strong enough to stop the people of this country from being taken care of. Let me remind each and every one of the citizens of this country that with all good intentions of the Government to overcome coronavirus, none of that will be possible unless we do what is required of each and everyone of us. Let us not use the bit of good news to get lackadaisical and drop our guard. Keep masking, sanitising, social distancing. Follow the rules, do not be distracted by those who continue to use a pandemic for political mileage, get vaccinated, do not be confused by vaccine brands. The best vaccine is the one that is available to you. Encourage others to get vaccinated. Let us remember to VACCINATE AND OPERATE.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando