I am making a plea on behalf of many citizens who have recently discovered stashes of money hidden away by senior relatives or relatives who have been recently deceased, or who have during their Christmas cleaning, rediscovered stashes of money which they have hidden for later use, which contain the old $100 cotton notes.
We would greatly appreciate some consideration for redeeming said notes despite the fact that the deadline has passed.
No special arrangements need to be made to return the $100 bills in their possession, other than the facility for citizens to use the same process currently underway for the return of the $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 at the financial institution of their choice.
This will avoid special lines just for the return of said notes.
The economic hardship of not being able to utilise 35 $100 cotton notes is much more significant for persons on a fixed income than 35 $10 or $20 notes.
Arlene Popplewell