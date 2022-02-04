I am making a plea on behalf of many citizens who have recently discovered stashes of money hidden away by senior relatives or relatives who have been recently deceased, or who have during their Christmas cleaning, rediscovered stashes of money which they have hidden for later use, which contain the old $100 cotton notes.

We would greatly appreciate some consideration for redeeming said notes despite the fact that the deadline has passed.

No special arrangements need to be made to return the $100 bills in their possession, other than the facility for citizens to use the same process currently underway for the return of the $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 at the financial institution of their choice.

This will avoid special lines just for the return of said notes.

The economic hardship of not being able to utilise 35 $100 cotton notes is much more significant for persons on a fixed income than 35 $10 or $20 notes.

Arlene Popplewell

What might the coming Summit of the Americas deliver?

IN June the Summit of the Americas will take place in Los Angeles. By then the world will likely be a very different place. Sharper lines will have been drawn between the US, its allies and Russia, as well as with Washington’s main strategic adversary, China.

Latin America and Caribbean must urgently strengthen recovery

Two years after the onset of the pandemic, 2022 began with some hopeful signs of economic recovery after the worst downturn in more than a century. But the scars of the crisis are still visible in Latin America and the Caribbean. Eliminating them will take time and effort.

Our own worst enemies

West Indian cricketers have always endured a heavy dose of barracking from onlookers; typically, an unbalanced mix of condemnation and praise. However, because in times past it required some effort to air views—one had to write a letter to the media or call in to a radio show—it was mainly from those genuinely attached to the game. Technology has now enabled anyone with access to dash off their thoughts—no, I mean words—without reflection.

Draconian no bail request

The call by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob for persons held on suspicion of illegal arms possession with similar pending charges to be denied bail for six months instead of the current 120 days should be rejected out of hand.

Comb Aripo Heights crime hotspot

With the reports coming from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) concerning missing people and judging from what has been discovered recently I believe the Aripo Heights needs an extensive search.

One of our dailies did give figures stating there are still 21 missing people for January.

Spend on schools, not on ‘wine and jam’

I write with a heavy heart, as most other parents cannot believe that so much money is being spent on Carnival, in aspects that do not preserve our culture, but only fuel the vice of party and “wine and jam”—the pods.

We are in utter disbelief that our hard-earned taxpayers’ money is being spent on a few hours of partying, whereas the process for our children getting back to school has not yet been fine-tuned, with all the potential costs identified.