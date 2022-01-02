Continuing the blame game

I get annoyed when references are made about this country as a dysfunctional society. I really have a problem with that. Then, over the weeks I tried to pay more and more attention to what is being said. If we were to look at what is happening, we would have an idea as to why this is being said.
At our banks these days, who by the way, their mantra is about providing good service to their customers, note how their customers are treated during this pandemic period. Rain or sun, pensioners line up outside waiting to collect their monthly pensions. I can go on with issues.
At the Water And Sewerage Authority (WASA) try to get a leak in front of your home repaired or some other problem rectified. If it does not get done, some private contractor will approach you to do the job at a cost to you.
There are many issues such as these that could be raised here but space does not permit. Then, it dawned on me, that as a people, some of us just do not seem to care. Most times the easiest thing to do is to blame the government.
As individuals in this country, some of us seem unaffected and unaware by issues of loyalty, patriotism, and nationalism; these things sometimes don’t seem to matter to us. There seems to be some degree of complicity for those of us who are simply standing by and riding the tide of things.
It is now 2022. Are we going to continue blaming everyone but ourselves? Do we continue pointing our fingers at someone else for our state of affairs? The institutions that are designed to safeguard and provide for our society are failing, yet we are the ones that make up these institutions but we always find a way to lay blame on someone else.
To our leaders, managers, supervisors and workers: The ball is in our court! Happy New Year!
Wayne Guevara