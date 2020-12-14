From where I stand, it appears that the solution to the issue of private-hire (PH) taxis and unlicensed drivers lies not in the regularisation of an admittedly unlawful enterprise, but in the quick and easy conversion and registration of those vehicles and individuals plying that trade.
To the point, I would like to strongly suggest to the Minister of Works and Transport that consideration be given to the creation of a temporary desk (for a period of three to six months) at the various licensing division locations whose sole purpose would be to provide a single stop interface for PH drivers.
At this “desk’’, PH drivers would be able to complete three separate tasks: convert their Driver’s Permit from private light vehicle to hired vehicle driver; change their vehicle registration from “P’’ to “H’’; and lastly to add their names to a publicly accessible roll of registered taxi drivers.
Not only should the process be streamlined, simplified and expedited for the sake of the greater good, it should if possible be offered at little or no charge to the driver/ vehicle owner.
Do not attempt to make lawful what is explicitly not so. Not only does it set the wrong precedent in a society like ours, but it will only help to perpetuate the sense of entitlement and lawlessness that pervades our society.
Once again I caution: do not allow yourself to be sucked into a debate regarding a legislative solution for this problem as one is not required. Instead, make it easier to convert and register. And beyond that process, crack down on the PH trade, and outlaw it once and for all.