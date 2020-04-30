The Commissioner of Police. Gary Griffith is not a man short of opinions, the most recent being his letter to the Express condemning the Defence Force (TTDF) mutineers of the 1970 uprising in Trinidad. I write because I have an alternative opinion.
The mutineers decided on the course of action they took as a result of the then government’s directive that the TTDF would be expected to quell labour and Black Power protests using deadly force and “shoot to kill’ parameters, something Mr Griffith himself has proposed as a means of policing the civilian population of Trinidad and Tobago.
The facts which are not disclosed in his letter are that, T&T was falling into civil unrest stoked by the civil rights movement in the US and prominent figures such as Stokely Carmichael commonly described as a “hero” to the movement. The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) mutineers chose life and humanity rather than shoot at and kill their own people,
Mr Griffith, as a former soldier, should know a great deal about military history so I presume he will understand when I say that I am certain the US soldiers at Mai Lai regret not disobeying those orders, so too the British soldiers responsible for the Hola and Chuka massacres in Kenya. The fact is history is replete with instances of militarily inflicted atrocities committed by soldiers at the behest of politicians. Rex La Salle and Raffique Shah, along with their “mutinous” brothers, decided that they would not be part of that history.
They may not be heroes to you Mr Griffith, but had you been old enough to see the crowds that filled the streets of Port of Spain every single day of the court martial that followed, you may be caused to think differently. Had you been outside the Goal when they were released to the waiting crowds who celebrated their actions and freedom you may be caused to think differently.
Further, the comparisons made by Mr Griffith between the 1990 Muslimeen attempted coup and the 1970 uprising is misleading and inappropriate. The circumstances are not and never were the same.
Blind adherence to unjust actions or the brutal enforcement of a political doctrine by soldiers is not disciplined, neither is it heroic. In fact it is cowardly. It is cowardly because a human being —soldier or otherwise—must know the difference between right and wrong notwithstanding his or her “orders’’, the difference between shooting and killing people protesting for a better life, jobs, food, shelter, or choosing not too and facing the consequences.
La Salle and Shah chose to face the consequences for their humanity. They are heroes unknown, unknown by the descendants of those whom they would have killed under those orders, heroes to those who understood that their actions prevented further escalation and potentially civil war. I am certain both live without regret knowing they made the right decision and didn’t take the cowards’ way, blindly following the politicians. The Nazi trials at Nuremburg were replete with the testimony of high ranking officers of the German Third Reich and the executioners of atrocities beyond human comprehension, the common refrain being “I was following orders”. Many of these military officers were hanged for their blind obedience to following orders.
I should mention as well that there is another revolution currently underway in Trinidad, silent and perhaps more dangerous than any we have previously encountered, perpetrated by the lawless and violent scourge of criminality that continues to cut a swathe of trauma and heartache through the land. Mr Griffith, you would have been an infant in 1970 and a junior officer in 1990. It is 2020 and you are now the Commissioner of Police. This now is the “revolution” that requires your unadulterated attention and focus.
Jeremy Jones
via e-mail