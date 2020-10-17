The attempt by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) to use social media—with all its known data deficiencies—to evaluate and assess the Commissioner of Police (CoP) is seriously flawed and possibly irresponsible, given its constitutional mandate.

The CoP himself has a fan club with clear implications for this social media survey. The responses, including anonymous ones, to the PolSC can be manipulated in many ways, producing a very unreliable and invalid result. The PolSC survey will be working against a high well-known level of public relations and a lot of self-praise by the Commissioner.

The public is also faced with Police Service data on crime reports without telling the public the percentage of detection, etc. The detection rates are deterrents to crime. Covid-19 has a strong influence on crime reports. These are additional reasons for the PolSC to do its job properly. Uncontrolled social media survey is seriously flawed for this purpose.

Public confidence and trust in the Police Service and its leadership are critical for crime reduction, management and the preservation of human rights. In recent years, many serious concerns have been expressed about problems in each one, so that today as the PolSC undertakes its constitutional assessment of the Commissioner’s performance and leadership, a very reliable method of such assessment is required.

It must be a method by the PolSC with which the public itself has confidence and trust. If the public does not have confidence in the PolSC method, how can it have trust in the results of the CoP’s performance?

The PolSC had complained that it does not have the required funds to undertake a reliable and randomised sample. Just as the Government provides millions of dollars to advertise and hire private consultants to develop interview methods for selecting ­applicants for the CoP post, why can’t it provide the required funds for the PolSC to do a reliable, valid and trustworthy public survey?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Foreign aid sought for T&T policing

Foreign aid sought for T&T policing

It’s just possible that “consult” may prove as troublingly controversial as “summon”. Within fresh memory, both verbs figure in depicting encounters or exchanges between Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

CXC’s curious but welcome conclusions

CXC’s curious but welcome conclusions

IT is curious to the point of being astounding that the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) could describe as a communications issue the matter which contributed to widespread reported discrepancies in the marking system for this year’s region-wide examinations.

T&T must stand firm against injustice

Sir Ronald Sanders makes the point that Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States, has taken the decision to expend more of the Organisation’s severely limited funds on the employment of another high-priced consultant to investigate a matter which engages the attention of primarily the United States. This matter of the American obsession with Venezuela has been driven off its agenda by the upcoming election but appears to consume Almagro who will do anything to force himself onto the world stage and at the same time do the bidding of his masters.

Why is WASA wasting water?

Could Finance Minister Colm Imbert please speak a word to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), on behalf of some of the residents in Mt Hope?

Stop blaming, find a solution

Stop blaming, find a solution

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” stated the great Martin Luther King Jr. Thousands of cases are languishing in the court system for decades despite the degree of severity in such matters. It is therefore quite laughable for the judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago, to have as part of its vision, a statement that it “provides an accountable court system in which timeliness and efficiency are the hallmarks… attracting public trust and confidence.”

Underhand antics from Meighoo

The Women’s League of the People’s National Movement has taken careful note of the Sunday Express’ exchange of PNM bashers, this time handing the baton to Dr Kirk Meighoo, another failed politician seeking any avenue to retain a semblance of relevance to the national community, and moreso to his handlers in the UNC.