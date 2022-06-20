Will noise pollution rules/laws be strictly adhered to, according to the noise pollution laws as in the Summary Offences Act for Carnival 2023? The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) may have the answer.
Already we are having to endure blasting music from vehicles, which is extremely hazardous to our well-being.
Would corporate T&T and Carnival stakeholders still have a 21-day time frame in which to apply for a permit to blast music, which actually makes “no never mind”, i.e. complain all one wants then to no avail.
Would the TTPS be working in tandem with the Environmental Management Authority (EMA). Is there still a hotline? Are there EMA officers who are dedicated to the task of upholding the law as should the TTPS?
One complains about Carnival weekend; breakfast parties being held by the privileged from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. in built-up areas, e.g. Serpentine Road bordering Nelson Mandela Park and the Queen’s Park Oval. The privileged, those with ‘connections’, who appear to be major stakeholders in Carnival, blast these parties. Mercenaries rule the roost.
Who eats breakfast at 2 a.m.? What is wrong with our legal system? There is no care for citizens.
Our laws are constantly being broken to appease such like. What happens to our built-up areas having patrons urinating, swearing, disgusting, drunken behaviour, illegal parking, breaking noise pollution laws and no one does anything about same. Why are we such a laid-back nation when it comes to upholding laws? TTPS vehicles are parked close to these fetes. Why are street parties held in built-up areas?
To top it all, the police cars are very prominent at these noise pollution events, so what is the point of calling the police?
What is the right thing for us to do?
When Woodbrook residents complain about noise disturbance, is there any recourse?
Amazing that through the earlier years the QPCC has had events, including cricket games, Carnival parties, day and breakfast parties which literally vibrate our homes, nearly as horrid as Carnival music trucks who turn up the bass right alongside homes on Tragarete Road.
When will all this disastrous noise pollution be contained? Again why are there laws which are being ignored?
Why are we such a comedy of errors? It appears that corporate T&T and fete/Carnival stakeholders and an archaic law i.e. the Carnival proclamation mandates that Carnival starts at 4 a.m. and thus, it seems that music can be blasted at its highest level.
No care for the sick and weary/St Clair nursing home, family homes with the elderly, infants, pets, homes for the elderly suffer the ill effects of noise pollution without a care from the TTPS.
We experienced same in 2020. A horrid mess and the TTPS was on the street. When approached for help, they gave lame excuses. So corporate T&T and Carnival stakeholders appear to rule or are the rulers.
Complaining gets one nowhere fast, especially when we do not have the power to effect change of thinking.
The island of lotus eaters.