Cops, exercise reasonable restraint

What is wrong with shooting at an escaping alleged bandit in the arm or leg and not in their back?

How about aiming at car tyres instead of into windscreens? And even if a bandit shoots at the police first, how many police officers must retaliate with gun play? Four, five or six officers all shooting directly into one car?

Guilty or innocent, anyone sitting in that car will die.

Who can spell and understand the words “reasonable restraint”?

Naturally, police officers have wives, girlfriends, children and parents. They want to go home at the end of their working shifts. They are trained to retaliate and will do so. But as we say in local parlance, it is the how that we looking at.

I personally believe that the minute the police start chasing down a suspicious vehicle, shooting at the car tyres first might be helpful in avoiding the Police Complaints Authority.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Moscow’s choice: butter or guns

Moscow’s choice: butter or guns

Are the sanctions against Russia useful? Yes, they are already hitting Vladimir Putin and his accomplices hard, and their effects on the Russian economy will increase over time.

Since Russia deliberately violated international law by invading Ukraine, the EU has adopted six packages of sanctions against Moscow. Our measures now target nearly 1,200 individuals and 98 entities in Russia, as well as a significant number of sectors of the Russian economy.

National Insurance amnesty and presidential pardon

It does not matter whether you arrived by boat, ship or, in more recent times, by plane; we are all claiming the status Trini to the bone.

However, Covid-19, using all the means of transport, came and separated the goats from the sheep.

There are those Trinis hiding behind the smoke screen of Covid-19, complaining that their profits took a heavy fall. After the many years of their cup running over with prosperity, they took the decision to lay off workers en masse to protect their wheel of fortune. Some were even so bold-faced to ask the Government for compensation.

Hinds the minister of national insecurity

The way the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) tried to deflect the riots in this week’s events in Port of Spain as “pockets of disturbance” is surely a testimonial to their total incompetence or a poor attempt at deceiving the public—but whatever it was, what we have seen is the total breakdown of civil society.

Legal hypocrisy on show

After reading Mr Israel B Rajah-Khan’s piece on the state of the country’s crime situation and his version of the failure of “various governments” to protect its citizens, I have a partially similar story.

Just like Mr Khan, I am privileged to eat whole wheat sada roti, and while I may enjoy tomato choka, I really prefer baigan choka, followed by a cup of Lipton tea. And after reading the daily newspapers and all the horrible murders, I must admit, just like Mr Khan, I do feel shattered.

Cops, exercise reasonable restraint

What is wrong with shooting at an escaping alleged bandit in the arm or leg and not in their back?

How about aiming at car tyres instead of into windscreens? And even if a bandit shoots at the police first, how many police officers must retaliate with gun play? Four, five or six officers all shooting directly into one car?