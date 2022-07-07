Cops, exercise reasonable restraint

What is wrong with shooting at an escaping alleged bandit in the arm or leg and not in their back?
How about aiming at car tyres instead of into windscreens? And even if a bandit shoots at the police first, how many police officers must retaliate with gun play? Four, five or six officers all shooting directly into one car?
Guilty or innocent, anyone sitting in that car will die.
Who can spell and understand the words “reasonable restraint”?
Naturally, police officers have wives, girlfriends, children and parents. They want to go home at the end of their working shifts. They are trained to retaliate and will do so. But as we say in local parlance, it is the how that we looking at.
I personally believe that the minute the police start chasing down a suspicious vehicle, shooting at the car tyres first might be helpful in avoiding the Police Complaints Authority.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin