Cops picking on easy targets

So Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has accused Senator Paul Richards and businesswoman Jenny Sharma of “ignorance of the highest order”.
Why? Simply because they called him out on his stupid, extreme decision to send “eight to 12” high-ranking officers (inspectors and sergeants) to shut down Sharma’s restaurant at 10.15 p.m. “for breaching Covid regulations”.
Griffith said “the police were doing their job protecting the nation”.
Tell me, Gary, when you shut down a bar at 10.15, who are you protecting? And from what? Are you really proud to say the only work you can find for all these inspectors and sergeants is to storm a restaurant and question patrons as to what they’re drinking, what’s in their tea cup?
Can’t you make a judgment as to which idiotic law you will uphold? We know you can’t uphold all, but it seems you pick on only the easy targets.
Do you really need all these armed police to tell the restaurant owner it was past closing time? Don’t you think one officer having a quiet word with the proprietor would have yielded better results (but no publicity, which seems to be your only goal)?
Or is it that harassing innocent citizens is the only way to boost your numbers (apart from commissioning a self-congratulatory poll) since you can’t make any headway against real criminals?
I agree with Sharma that “eight to 12 officers” constitutes harassment. If people are forced to drink alcohol from tea cups, that is an indictment of the stupidity of the regulations, and of those going out of their way to enforce them—not of the people breaking them.
Why 10 p.m.? Why wear masks at all if you have to take them off to eat and drink? I suspect all those flouting the rules can see through the stupidity of the “official” thinking that the virus is no threat when you’re eating or drinking.
Gary, do you really believe the virus only comes out to play after 10 p.m. and sipping alcohol makes you more vulnerable to it? Now, that’s what I call “stupidity of the highest order”.
I must say, former commissioner Stephen Williams is looking better and better every day.
A Charles
via e-mail