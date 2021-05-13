There are many pensioners and senior citizens who forget to take their tablets—so imagine a mask.

How can someone who’s spent 60-plus years not wearing a mask while walking down the road all of a sudden remember to wear a mask?

All in all, especially in the case of senior citizens, that first ticket should be a warning ticket.

I would like to suggest police officers be equipped with masks for seniors who forget their own masks, and ensure they wear them.

We have even seen instances where Government officials forget their masks.

We all have to work together in this Covid time to ensure no one is taken advantage of.

S Dass

Couva

