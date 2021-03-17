Recently, letters from concerned citizens calling for the return of corporal punishment have appeared in the daily press.
The letters were well reasoned and articulated, with some of the writers quoting relevant passages from the Bible to support their views.
Now, I am the first to admit that a small, hyperactive child whose behaviour is out of control can be given one slight crack of the hand to get their attention. However, prolonged beating of children, as many of us received at home and at school, is a sure sign the adult administering the beating has lost control of the situation.
More importantly, children who receive regular beatings quickly learn that violence is an accepted form of control, which they will go on to use whenever possible for the rest of their lives.
In this regard, I feel sure almost every single perpetrator of domestic violence in Trinidad and Tobago today was soundly thrashed as a child.
Of course, children need to be punished at times, but there are many forms of non-violent punishments that can be applied, and here are just a few of them:
1. Denial of privileges
2. Completion of extra chores
3. Confinement to a small space with no form of communication.
4. Withholding of favourite foods.
There are also other forms of non-violent punishment for older children, such as making them volunteer to help at a senior citizens home or helping out at the local church.
So corporal punishment may stop the bad behaviour temporarily, but in general, it leads those being beaten to want to inflict similar pain on others at the first available opportunity.
As a result, I would like to humbly suggest that applying carefully thought-out, non-violent forms of punishment is the best way to counteract children behaving badly.