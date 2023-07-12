Your report on Pages 4 and 5 of the Sunday Express of July 8, 2023, which carried the headline “They’re just electioneering”, fails to address one of the major problems of the Newbury Hill Extension area: property owners who have virtually abandoned their properties and ignore the requirement to maintain them in a satisfactory condition.
This has resulted in mini forests on the hillside, snakes, vermin and landslides, overflowing waters from blocked drainage and what has been described by a senior engineer of the corporation as “a major engineering problem”.
I have been complaining for more than 15 years to the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and in the process financed an eight-foot-high-by-50-foot-long wall (labour supplied by the corporation) which collapsed after six to seven years, cleared blockage of boulders, and been flooded out on several occasions. Throughout this period the single instance of assistance came from the owner of the property who had one of the mini forests cleared.
Clearly the corporation has the authority to act when it wishes to do so.
In fact, it is currently doing so to avert a threatened landslip at a nearby location which photograph appeared in Sunday’s paper—action is fully justified, I may add.
But what about those without the necessary connections or even what about the law?
Simply amend it as one minister’s recommendation a few years ago.
Imposition of a $5,000 fine for failing to maintain unused properties in a satisfactory condition would solve this problem immediately.