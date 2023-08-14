I would like to heap praises on the Diego Martin Regional Corporation for answering the call, in a timely manner last week, to clear a river that runs alongside our property in Carenage.
A thoughtless and irresponsible individual cut some bamboo, probably to clear an area, and threw it in the waterway, causing the river to clog.
The rains came, flooded out our property, causing damage to it.
We were able to get in contact with the Diego Martin corporation and the Disaster Management Unit to report it, and within a day or two they were able to send a crew to assess the situation.
After this was done, another crew came with their tools and a backhoe to clear the debris that had washed down. Within days, a truck was sent to cart away the unsightly debris.
I must also add they were quite friendly and efficient in doing their job.
To the powers that be at the Diego Martin borough and the Corporation, we say thank you for your efficiency and a job well done. Give Jack his jacket!