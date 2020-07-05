Corporation CEO raised land issue

I write to correct remarks carried in the article, “PM at sod-turning: Many wanted Diego State lands” (Express, July 3, Page 10).

I note the PM is quoted as follows: I was passing a morning in the area and saw part of the land fenced off which was done by a State agency. I called the Port of Spain Mayor and said, “Don’t you know your land is being stolen? Get up and stop it.”

As the sitting mayor who led and managed the process to ensure the aforementioned land remained the property of the people and the city of Port of Spain, I have absolutely no recollection of having any conversation with the PM, who at that time was the leader of the opposition, on this matter.

My notes, and I do keep notes, reflect that the matter was first raised with me by the chief ­executive officer of the Port of Spain Corporation. I subsequently engaged the unseen hands of a number of very powerful political persons and, with appropriate actions on our part, forced the matter into the courts.

We engaged the services of Mr John Jeremie and the capital city prevailed, thus concluding the ­ownership of lands which now house the West Park Savannah.

I believe if the PM raised the matter, it may have been with another person, but to suggest he spoke with the then-sitting mayor on the matter of the lands under discussion is nowhere to the fact with which I am very familiar.

I trust you will take such action to correct this matter.

Louis Lee Sing

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farewell, dear Sir

Farewell, dear Sir

The passing of Sir Everton Weekes, last of the legendary 3Ws cricketers, is an occasion to be reminded of the heights that we West Indians have dared to scale and the challenges we have been able to conquer.

Investments should foster diversification

Investments should foster diversification

Many commentators including Prof Ken S Julien, Andrew Jupiter, Ian Welch and Gregory McGuire have warned us on the precarious state of our main foreign exchange earner, the local natural gas industry. Jupiter said: “… the ingredients that allowed Pt Lisas to be successful have dissipated.

Protest peacefully for justice, not revenge

In T&T, it is one’s constitutional right to ­protest, but it should be done peacefully and not infringe on the rights of others, as their rights to peace and quiet will be affected.

Corporation CEO raised land issue

I write to correct remarks carried in the article, “PM at sod-turning: Many wanted Diego State lands” (Express, July 3, Page 10).

I note the PM is quoted as follows: I was passing a morning in the area and saw part of the land fenced off which was done by a State agency. I called the Port of Spain Mayor and said, “Don’t you know your land is being stolen? Get up and stop it.”

Sparking the future

“A single spark can start a prairie fire.” —Mao Zedong, 1930.

This observation came back to my mind in the witnessing of the events of the last seven days. The underlying theme was the use of weapons to resolve our social problems.

Was Columbus’ trinity foothold a stumble?

It is a tempting counter-narrative that during his third voyage Christopher Columbus may have literally “stumbled” upon Iere on August 31, 1498. Iere is the land of the hummingbird to the First Peoples, who were already here when Columbus arrived.