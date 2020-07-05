Corporation CEO raised land issue

I write to correct remarks carried in the article, “PM at sod-turning: Many wanted Diego State lands” (Express, July 3, Page 10).
I note the PM is quoted as follows: I was passing a morning in the area and saw part of the land fenced off which was done by a State agency. I called the Port of Spain Mayor and said, “Don’t you know your land is being stolen? Get up and stop it.”
As the sitting mayor who led and managed the process to ensure the aforementioned land remained the property of the people and the city of Port of Spain, I have absolutely no recollection of having any conversation with the PM, who at that time was the leader of the opposition, on this matter.
My notes, and I do keep notes, reflect that the matter was first raised with me by the chief executive officer of the Port of Spain Corporation. I subsequently engaged the unseen hands of a number of very powerful political persons and, with appropriate actions on our part, forced the matter into the courts.
We engaged the services of Mr John Jeremie and the capital city prevailed, thus concluding the ownership of lands which now house the West Park Savannah.
I believe if the PM raised the matter, it may have been with another person, but to suggest he spoke with the then-sitting mayor on the matter of the lands under discussion is nowhere to the fact with which I am very familiar.
I trust you will take such action to correct this matter.
Louis Lee Sing
via e-mail