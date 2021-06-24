Two young entrepreneurs—one with international appeal via his role in the Black Panther movie and the other a businessman with Trini roots in the USA—reneged on their decision to launch a rum named J’Ouvert Rum after having listened carefully to voices from Trinidad and Tobago.

It did not take them long to discard the name of the rum. They have since apologised for usurping the name given to a cultural and celebratory ceremony which has its roots in our emancipation (Emancipation Day is an annual public holiday in Trinidad and Tobago).

Legally, they didn’t have to rethink their original decision but thanks to people like Wendell Manwarren, Attillah Springer, Nicki Minaj and a host of social media commentators, common, emotional, historical and cultural sense prevailed.

The power of the sentiments expressed and communicated were equal to the task of having this issue settled promptly and amicably.

In much the same people-centred way that the J’Ouvert Rum issue was settled, pan must be proclaimed via parliamentary procedure as being the National Musical Instrument of Trinidad and Tobago!

Research via NALIS reveals that in 1992, the then PM Patrick Manning declared pan the National (Musical) Instrument in his Independence Day address to the nation but, it was never proclaimed as such! Yet, we refer to pan as being our instrument even though it does not enjoy the same legal status enjoyed by any of our other national emblems and symbols!

Once the descriptor “national” is used, it fosters an historical sense of ownership, pride, patriotism, community, respect and identity.

Voices must be raised to have this decades-old and unacceptable cultural failing corrected. It is not fair to the national community to be misled into thinking that the status of pan is on par with our other national symbols. Now is the best time to call for this correction!

Henry Harper

Petit Valley

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grown-ups needed

Grown-ups needed

The puerile exchanges between the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader marks another low in the tawdry politics of T&T.

Anyone looking on from the outside would find it hard to believe that this country is in a declared state of emergency, struggling with a pandemic that is fuelling daily Covid-19 deaths along with infections by the hundreds, with an economy marked by an increasingly burdensome foreign debt, job losses, collapsed businesses and biting poverty for a growing number of people.

‘The revolution is starting’

‘The revolution is starting’

On Wednesday, Haiti’s dominant gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier, released a video clip, surrounded by thugs chanting in Creole, “Revolisyon an kòmanse. Prepare zam nou”. In English that is, “The revolution is starting. Get our weapons ready”.

The Fascists really are coming

The Fascists really are coming

Godwin’s Law, coined in 1990, says that as a discussion on the Internet grows longer, the likelihood of somebody being compared to Hitler or the Nazis rises inexorably towards 100 per cent. But once in a very long while the comparison is correct.

Thank you to our health care professionals

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals of our country for the outstanding service that they are providing to citizens during this pandemic.

We received our two jabs at the La Horquetta Health Centre between end of May to June.

Palliative care—a patient’s right and a doctor’s duty

Tucked away in the sprawling verdant acreage of the Caura Health Facility, nestling in the mountains of the northern range, is a little ward unknown to many. At any time, it houses about a dozen patients who need care and attention throughout the day—and who faithfully get it.