It was stated last week that corruption is widespread in Trinidad and Tobago, which sounds like an obvious statement. The sky is blue: is this a surprise to anyone?

The bearer of this message has a political career spanning over 30 years, but yet this statement is supposed to satisfy citizens that the Government is now addressing the issue. Corruption is so rampant in this country that it dominates our everyday actions. Getting a permit, passing a test, having a local councillor uphold the law all require payment of some type, if you want to get through.

We are so corrupt to the core here in sweet T&T that we refuse to take foreign advice to better our country, as there is no side cut for us as individuals. Corruption continues to feed the dysfunction, and mismanagement is fuelling the demise of our beloved country. Who thief more is our motto of justification for voting instead of getting all these thieves out of office! Once there is a hint of corruption against any said elected official, vote them out. Simple. But no—we studying race instead of morals, principle and accountability.

It is a fact that countries with high corruption levels reflect the least signs of development and progress for their citizens. Take our infrastructure (our roads), literally crumbling before our eyes, but those in office promoting “A Taste of Carnival” to justify their insatiable desire to dip into taxpayers’ dollars.

Yes, the ugly head of corruption will always exist but, as citizens, we must demonstrate our exasperation to these avaricious politicians.

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Worse than snail mail

I add my complaint regarding the postal service to that of your letter writer CJ Quinn.

Mailing a small manilla envelope with documents ended up costing me $525 when I finally had to have recourse to a courier service to have it delivered to an address in the UK. Incoming mail from the UK has been taking two to three months. It’s not even snail mail. It’s fail mail.

Derelict vehicles a nuisance on Morne Coco Road

I have, over numerous years, spoken to various receptionists at the Diego Martin Regional Corporation, police officers in the Maraval Station and written a few letters to the newspapers about the derelict cars left on the side of the Morne Coco Road.

Diabesity the new cuss word

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the word co-morbidities was not very well known. Now it is repeated maybe at least ten times a day and definitely on the nightly news when detailing the update from the Ministry of Health as to the Covid-19 numbers. Comorbidities mean the presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions. The common ones are diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, heart disease and cancer

Rescue Whistleblower Bill

Rescue Whistleblower Bill

With the opportunity for implementing whistleblower protection legislation on the verge of being squandered on the battlefield of partisan politics, we urge the Government and the Opposition to re-initiate the unfinished review of the bill by a Joint Select Committee and address its shortcomings.

Carnival in Covid time

Carnival in Covid time

The Government has decided to permit gatherings to participate in the limited forms of Carnival celebrations that it has belatedly decided to promote this season. Perhaps it should drop the safe-zones pretence. Such zones may not be workable with the freeing-up and leggo of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival.