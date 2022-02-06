It was stated last week that corruption is widespread in Trinidad and Tobago, which sounds like an obvious statement. The sky is blue: is this a surprise to anyone?
The bearer of this message has a political career spanning over 30 years, but yet this statement is supposed to satisfy citizens that the Government is now addressing the issue. Corruption is so rampant in this country that it dominates our everyday actions. Getting a permit, passing a test, having a local councillor uphold the law all require payment of some type, if you want to get through.
We are so corrupt to the core here in sweet T&T that we refuse to take foreign advice to better our country, as there is no side cut for us as individuals. Corruption continues to feed the dysfunction, and mismanagement is fuelling the demise of our beloved country. Who thief more is our motto of justification for voting instead of getting all these thieves out of office! Once there is a hint of corruption against any said elected official, vote them out. Simple. But no—we studying race instead of morals, principle and accountability.
It is a fact that countries with high corruption levels reflect the least signs of development and progress for their citizens. Take our infrastructure (our roads), literally crumbling before our eyes, but those in office promoting “A Taste of Carnival” to justify their insatiable desire to dip into taxpayers’ dollars.
Yes, the ugly head of corruption will always exist but, as citizens, we must demonstrate our exasperation to these avaricious politicians.
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros