Had it not been for the fact that corruption takes food out of poor people’s mouths and stymies the growth of a county, I would find letters to the editor that draw comparisons to previous administrations, in an effort to mitigate Marlene McDonald’s alleged sins, amusing. Corruption is corruption.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley allegedly had access to the same information as the police, but didn’t act.
The media provided unquestionable forensic evidence of McDonald’s alleged actions for all to see. What did the prime minister do? He reappointed her.
Dr Rowley could never be comfortable with the “farse” police carrying out an investigation without his approval. Minister Fitzgerald Hinds told the country the prime minister was unaware of the police investigation, when the entire country was eminently aware it was ongoing.