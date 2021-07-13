Councillors leading the charge

That most commendable recent initiative by La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings to establish an app to help youths access various work programmes also triggers debate on the real meaning of “public service” for the few who surrender themselves to this noble, thankless vocation.
It’s also in this very unfortunate connection that the ordinary citizen—whose strongest major patriotic act is to vote on election day—conveniently finds whipping boys in those who come forward as servants but can easily end up feeling like abused slaves.
Which may be the curious reason why “perks” and “exemptions” duly given out to public servants without any fuss can be frowned upon when legitimately accepted by Government ministers who receive them on the authority of the Public Services Commission.
These mistakenly perceived “goodies” can be easily subject to target practice by activists.
Which brings attention to the recent crucial intervention by MP Cummings, who may be relatively young in age but is an old stalwart in PNM politics, having gone through such a hot crucible of change and transformation that he is just as well equipped for the highest positions in leadership as anybody in that great party.
Some keen observers may recall Mr Cummings stating that at age 19, he had been the youngest PNM chairman in the Tabaquite constituency. Mr Cummings might have also been among the first to break ranks for Shouter Baptists making their move into the frontline of the party after years of weeping and moaning in the valley of gloom by crashing through the balisier patch into the bright city lights of Port of Spain.
This was out of the Indian-dominated backwoods of Couva to make a name for himself and snatch a political ministry of the people at the same time.
Which might explain why, on one of the PNM’s public platforms, PM Rowley slyly used the David Rudder line (“Then I start to notice/Like you is a Baptist”) on observing Mr Cummings going through his various rituals as a natural part of publicly serving people and God both in the politics and in the moving spirit.
So, what can this have to do with an app which, for many young people, must be “par for the course”? The fact is that it seeks to get to the core of the problems involved in seeking to communicate with young people who are in a different world with “a whole new point of view”, as the song goes.
It would probably help if we can look at the situations as a mantra that seeks to penetrate directly into the hearts of the youths we are trying to influence as part of the complex process involved in the drive to tightly connect, as opposed to simply compel in the communication process.
That’s because leaders like Foster Cummings would understand and appreciate that communication is not about loudly shouting out with the most modern technological equipment.
Rather, it’s more about blending into a community’s way of being as a means of winning friends and influencing people—as in the good old days of the lime after the neighbourhood football match, the card game under the rose mango tree or the spontaneous political meeting by the village standpipe.
This is the kind of connection which few politicians appreciate as being vital to get their people “on the ground” as they work feverishly to “vibes” with these restless elements.
Ask Stuart Young who—as a successful attorney from the nation’s upper crust—appears to have been genuinely seeking to surrender himself into the very bowels of his people and to straddle the various demands of different communities from Sea Lots to Belmont to Charford Court to St Clair.
From my personal observations on the ground, a similar kind of dedicated effort is being carried out by individuals such as PoS North/St Ann’s West Councillor and PoS Deputy Mayor Hillan Morean, Councillor Jameel Bisnath and Councillor Abeena Hartley.
These councillors are leading the charge by the constituency’s local government vanguard in a heart-and-soul onslaught to improve the place and serve the people as a joyful vocation, and not as a task.
And yet, while some measure of progress is apparent, these moves can never be taken for granted as leaders navigate through the turbulent political waters, many of which lurk under what sometimes only looks like a steady ship.
So why do I find it necessary to write such a letter in praise of Foster Cummins, a man whom I met some 20 years ago for the first time in a field of CEPEP workers, sweating in the sun to make a point about helping people?
The only objective reason I can offer is that as we go about our normal, taken-for-granted lives with all the privileges afforded by the bull-work and heavy lifting of people like Cummings, Young, Morean, Hartley, Bisnath and others, we should at least recall the quality and quantity of service and love which these “toilers in the night” have been laying down as the foundation for our future.
It’s at this point that we may pause at the proposition being pushed by many that driving a new car or legitimately earning a Government contract can cause the beneficiary to feel so heavily weighed down with undue guilt over this “sin” that he’s tempted to come forward and bare his chest for the sword of public correction.
For Cummings, Young and others in genuine service, I say: “Change Your Mind, brave leaders!” Do not be deceived by those vampire artists waiting to suck your political blood to the marrow of your bone so that they can pounce gleefully on your inadvertent stumbling and ride your backs to the St James crematorium.
For here is where they will sing empty praises over your corpse, while delightfully feasting on the good things you have left behind like the unwitting sacrificial lamb that came so willingly to the slaughter. Get up, stand up, warriors. Don’t give up the fight!
Rudolph Williams
St James