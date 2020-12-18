Before I continue with my message, I wish to make it crystal clear that I hold no political affinity for any political party in Trinidad and Tobago.
I call out the dotishness as I see it, whichever party or politician making the mistake of batting out of the crease.
I make this statement knowing full well that because of my name I am wrongly aligned with the United National Congress (UNC), and if UNC-bashing, I am aligned with the People’s National Movement.
Sometimes, you can’t win for losing.
That being said, Patrick Manning, despite his many foibles, was probably the last true statesman in the political arena of Trinidad and Tobago.
So, to hear him call Dr Keith Rowley a “raging bull” and a “Rottweiler” was shocking, to say the least, especially to those who were outside of the inner PNM circle at the time.
Time has, however, proved Mr Manning right in his assessment.
Over the past few years, looking at Dr Rowley’s behaviour, one can see he is certainly not a statesman and in fact may not even be a gentleman, even in the gentlest sense of the word.
To compare women with lawns, offering to stand guard at the bedroom door of a female reporter, and numerous other chauvinistic—if not downright misogynistic—incidents certainly provide sufficient evidence of Mr Manning’s opinion of Dr Rowley.
Dr Rowley’s latest diatribe in calling people “imps” for bringing what to him must be distasteful attention to relevant issues is beyond the pale.
This is not language one would expect from a senior politician, a prime minister, leader of the country, a statesman or a gentleman.
Further proof, I point out, that he is not worthy of any of the above positions.
Far be it for me to point out, in line with his pride at being a gardener, he actually behaves like an uneducated country buffoon who spends his time isolated in a garden without the benefit of socialising with people, and learning social graces.
One wonders whether the blame goes back to his parents for not teaching him better, or his wife for not reining in his wilder thoughts, or his daughter for not reminding him that he is a father with female children in whose garden his thoughts and expressions fall.
But again, I do not really expect him to think that far ahead.
Clearly, he is incapable of doing so.
He is a reactive “raging bull” attacking whenever a red flag is waved in front of his face. Or a volatile “Rottweiler” attacking any perceived threat.
If ever a man was less suitable for the position he holds, I have yet to see it.
But his personality and character will not permit him to do the correct thing and resign as being unsuitable.
Sad, but true. Mr Manning warned us, but we failed to see.
Mohan Ramcharan
Birmingham, England