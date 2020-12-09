Coming to terms with defeat is very difficult, especially in light of one’s belief that one’s vision of the way forward was very superior to the eventual winner.
Unfortunately, vocalising such views became platitudes that seemed to disgust the general membership of the United National Congress (UNC) and it voted to maintain the status quo, at least for the next two years.
Having lost by a ratio of approximately seven to one gives further credence to rejection of the loser’s beliefs.
However, “blowing one’s own trumpet”, despite professing accommodation of the losers under supposedly reinvigorated leadership, must not be mere words but realised to show value.
Despite support from the membership for another term in office, it must be acknowledged that a problem exists as an Opposition party, and if not resolved in sufficient time before the next election, whether the local government or general, will condemn the party to the wilderness of opposition politics for the foreseeable future.
One key quality of a good leader is the ability to clearly articulate a vision and determine what is required to realise that vision. In the absence of a vision, personality and likeability are insignificant.
It was very regrettable that some high-profile persons from the losing slate were criticising the leadership of the party regarding the direction in which it seemed headed.
If the political leader and her team are serious about being a robust parliamentary Opposition, her words should not be mere “lip-service”, but truly encompass the views and values of the losers.
The Opposition party has been so fragmented that unless it forms an accommodation with other entities opposed to the People’s National Movement (PNM), it cannot win office.
It is now timely for authentic leadership to be demonstrated. Courageous and inspirational leadership are very necessary now that the internal election is over.
The UNC must accept that its parochial view is too limited and must be expanded. It should start with being genuinely national.
How can it be national when it exists only in Trinidad? Regardless of the voting preferences of Tobagonians, it must be brave and confident enough to believe it can be an alternative.
Together, the winning and losing slates are required to form a trustworthy and formidable Opposition party. Maturity must be displayed by both sides to be effective.
The seeming lack of active listening by the current leader must be a thing of the past if the Opposition ever hopes to govern Trinidad and Tobago in the future.
Internal wranglings must cease and a clear vision incorporating the views of others needs to be devised to retain power. Having lost the general election in 2015, the UNC has totally ignored the reality that its existing views of leadership are insufficient to take it into government.
The myriad “opposition” parties that exist signal that there may be better ways to govern the country, but as it is said, “A house divided will fall”, and suggests that the UNC is ill-equipped to represent the majority views of those opposed to the governing party.
A reformed UNC that embraces experience and competence of the losing slate, as well as others who are opposed to the ruling party, must demonstrate its value through robust debates in Parliament to genuinely be a force to be reckoned with.
It should desist from choosing people with whom the political leader is comfortable, but jettisoning experience and competence to its detriment. The leader, undoubtedly, will seek loyalty, but leadership is not about being liked but being effective and competent.
Now is an opportune time for the UNC to showcase its value to the country. Effective leadership requires learning from past mistakes and allocation of resources, both human and financial, for maximum effect.
Likeableness, temperament, complexion or personality must not be confused with leadership, which is based on ideas that can promote the well-being of not only the team but the country as a whole.
Internal elections being over, will the political leader now think of the welfare of Trinidad and Tobago, or will internal party politics continue to prevail?
Will the losing slate be mature enough to seek constructive dialogue with the winning slate in the interests of the nation, or will it continue to puerilely criticise, akin to a “spoilt child”, the newly elected leadership and disregard the interests and well-being of Trinbagonians?