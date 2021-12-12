Country first, party later

The very old proverb “the proof of the pudding is in the eating” summarises the excellent beginnings and comments made by the newly-appointed Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly and augurs well for politics in the twin-island state of Trinidad and Tobago as he begins his administration.
His astuteness as a leader will be determined by subsequent actions putting to test the saying by the late Charlie Chaplin, “words are cheap. The biggest thing you can say is ‘elephant’” and the elephant in the room is the current Deputy Secretary seeking to wear two hats.
The initial statement of the Chief Secretary regarding this issue is most welcome and speaks volumes of his “fledgling” leadership style in the new position. One key quality of a good leader is the ability to clearly articulate a vision and determine what is required to realise that vision. In the absence of a vision, personality and likeability are insignificant. His recent utterances that there will be collective decision-making and that he is not a “pushover” will be much-tested given that “putting Tobago first” will also potentially put him in conflict with his party’s leader who has yet to relinquish one hat. Maturity must be displayed by both entities to be effective. The Chief Secretary, undoubtedly, will seek loyalty but leadership is not about being liked but being effective and competent.
One key tenet is active listening to forge the way forward and not just paying lip-service to ideas and recommendations. Internally, disagreements will occur in meetings but externally there should unequivocally be collective responsibility, articulating the consensus position of the meeting rather than one’s dissenting view. Such an understanding will augur well for progress and growth of the Tobago House of Assembly. Twenty-one years of rule by one party will inevitably have led to complacency and bad decisions but decisioning should be about lessons learnt and not vindictiveness or blame for what occurred previously regarding administration.
Now is an opportune time for the THA to showcase its value to the country, not only Tobagonians. Effective leadership requires learning from past mistakes and allocation of resources, both human and financial, for maximum effect. Likeableness, temperament, complexion or personality must not be confused with leadership, which is based on ideas that can promote the well-being of not only the team but the country as a whole.
A true leader must be open-minded and willing to listen to ideas and views of others and not have the mistaken belief that one’s own understanding and perception are the most intelligent and best. Such egoistic conclusions are the bane of good governance. A good leader will honestly consider the views of others, despite them being different from the leader’s. A leader has to achieve his objectives through others and must navigate through difficulties in the interests of the greater good rather than adulterate the process of meaningful and valuable outcomes. Good leaders get things done, not for personal or myopic gain but for the greater good country. Trinbagonians elected the current administration based on the belief that it is best-positioned to manage the affairs of Tobago for the betterment of its residents. Unfortunately the previous administration fell woefully short of managing the economy and demonstrating accountability and transparency in its affairs.
The Chief Secretary, first among equals in Tobago, may be considered the chief executive officer of Tobago and therefore is expected to improve the livelihood of its residents through realisation of goals, articulating a vision and getting the majority of Trinbagonians to buy into that vision. The ability to lead and instil confidence in achieving objectives requires transparency in decision-making and “letting the chips fall where they may.” The primary intent of a decision is “do the right thing” for the benefit of the majority, though it be considered harsh rather than for nepotism purposes or “wanting to be liked.”
It is now timely for true leadership to be demonstrated. Courageous and inspirational leadership are very necessary after 21 years of being a minority party in Tobago.
How edible is the pudding?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima