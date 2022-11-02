Monday night’s television news featured a live excusathon by the Minister of National Security which mainly served to evoke faus sympathy and moral outrage at the virtual takeover of our streets by the many violent criminal gangs existing in Trinidad and Tobago today.

It quickly became pellucidly clear that the minister, his Cabinet colleagues, including the Prime Minister, and the hierarchy of the Police Service do not have a clue about the necessary measures required to bring about any return to a semblance of law and order.

Of course, some of the required strategies will include effective and ongoing border patrols by sea and air, confiscation of 90 per cent-plus of the illegal weapons out there, severely curtailing all forms of corruption, and changing the rules by which the Judiciary operates to include very stringent time limits on all of their decision-making.

Now you see why this crime wave will only intensify, because the above measures will require serious political courage, along with endless daily hours of non-corrupt hard and consistent work, which has not been much in evidence for the past 60 years.

However, I have to admit the minister was wearing a very debonair suit and tie.

Consult first, not after

A sod-turning ceremony marking the start of construction is the wrong time and place to ask “why anyone would protest against a facility to assist our vulnerable youth”.

The time for Social Development Minister Donna Cox to have asked that question was not when protesters turned up at the construction site of the Sevilla Transition Home for Women at Brechin Castle, Couva, but before the decision was taken to build it there. Had that question been asked and answered in the correct sequence, the Government could have avoided the protest that attended Monday’s launch of construction.

T&T in capable hands

THE Opposition groups seeking to replace the Dr Keith Rowley Government were caught flat-footed in responding to the Finance Ministry’s announcement that the revenue for Fiscal 2022 had increased by $2.57 billion over what was originally estimated in the 2023 national budget.

According to the ministry, Government was able to achieve an “almost balanced national budget in Fiscal 2022”. The last time this was achieved was in 2008.

To my surprise, when asked to comment on such a favourable development, the three Opposition honchos seeking to unseat Dr Keith Rowley’s Government were falling head over heels, nitpicking negatives to comply with the Cambridge Analytica playbook.

A crime pandemic

If ever there truly was a pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago, it is now. A crime pandemic of great magnitude. I have penned this letter many times in my mind, but am now propelled and inspired to write it.

Several times a week, from different communities around the country, on social media and the daily electronic and print media, the public is told of terrifying horror stories and acts of violent crime that they, a family member, friend, neighbour or stranger, has just experienced re: a robbery, rape, beating or murder. It is so surreal—the fear we the public live with and feel each and every day.