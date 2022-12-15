Cover the copper loopholes

As the scrap-iron bill is being debated in Parliament, I trust the provisions for copper will include articles that contain copper in their composition, such as bronze and brass, which may contain up to 90 per cent copper.

A loophole must not be left for the criminal element that may be present in the scrap iron industry to continue raiding churches and temples, plumbing businesses, and even private dwellings, by stating a percentage of copper in the make-up of an item before it is covered by this bill. One only has to look at the noise-pollution problem we have, where the police are unable to charge an offender unless they have functioning equipment to record the decibel level of the offending noise. Can you imagine how the police would determine the copper content in your garden tap?

Therefore, my suggestion is to not tie the hands of the police in charging any scrap-iron dealer in possession of articles made of copper, regardless of percentage. Once an item has copper in its make-up, it must be covered by the provisions of this bill.

Chandra Jutagir

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Choking on plastic

Choking on plastic

When the rivers came down a few weeks ago, they brought much more than flood water. The flooding disaster, produced in part by nature and by ­humans, choked critical water courses with the hard evidence of our own complicity in creating the chaos that ­disrupted the nation for weeks on end.

Cruel and compassionate

Cruel and compassionate

FOOTBALL is a cruel sport—just ask Brazil fans like Quincy, Fowl and Rocky. But there are enough compassionate moments all around the ball that keep us cherishing the beautiful game, which is at its most perfect and unpredictable at the World Cup.

Where are the MPs?

I note that South Quay has become the latest sewer lake in Trinidad and Tobago. As per the television footage, I saw the Mayor of Port of Spain wading through the depth. I was moved to question: where is their MP, the pro-cyclist Keith Scotland?

I would have thought that such an HDC travesty would have brought him there at once to co-ordinate the repair work.

Massy, show us the money!

Kudos to Massy on its recent foreign acquisition of a US supermarket chain.

Now that Massy is earning foreign exchange from its offshore operations, please let us know how much of this US$ will be repatriated or sold into the local banking system.

Manufacturers alone cannot be the only sector of the economy called upon to earn foreign exchange. We fully expect the service industries to do the same, but only if these funds are repatriated, sold to the commercial banks, or used to fund their own distribution businesses that consume so much of our scare foreign resources.

Taxpayers’ money going down the drain

I believe this is the time to import foreign engineers in our country. Too much shabby work has been done on bridges, drains, building of roads, etc.

We need to have proper infra­structure in our country. Taxpayers’ money is going down the drain because of very bad infrastructure.

How long this can go on?

Look at other countries like Japan and see the kind of infrastructure work that has been done on bridges and roads, and other things.

Cover the copper loopholes

As the scrap-iron bill is being debated in Parliament, I trust the provisions for copper will include articles that contain copper in their composition, such as bronze and brass, which may contain up to 90 per cent copper.

A loophole must not be left for the criminal element that may be present in the scrap iron industry to continue raiding churches and temples, plumbing businesses, and even private dwellings, by stating a percentage of copper in the make-up of an item before it is covered by this bill. One only has to look at the noise-pollution problem we have, where the police are unable to charge an offender unless they have functioning equipment to record the decibel level of the offending noise. Can you imagine how the police would determine the copper content in your garden tap?