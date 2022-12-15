Cover the copper loopholes

As the scrap-iron bill is being debated in Parliament, I trust the provisions for copper will include articles that contain copper in their composition, such as bronze and brass, which may contain up to 90 per cent copper.
A loophole must not be left for the criminal element that may be present in the scrap iron industry to continue raiding churches and temples, plumbing businesses, and even private dwellings, by stating a percentage of copper in the make-up of an item before it is covered by this bill. One only has to look at the noise-pollution problem we have, where the police are unable to charge an offender unless they have functioning equipment to record the decibel level of the offending noise. Can you imagine how the police would determine the copper content in your garden tap?
Therefore, my suggestion is to not tie the hands of the police in charging any scrap-iron dealer in possession of articles made of copper, regardless of percentage. Once an item has copper in its make-up, it must be covered by the provisions of this bill.
Chandra Jutagir
Port of Spain