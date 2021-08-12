Covid-19: a tale of two crises

As little as four months ago, reacting to a report that India had recorded 349,691 fresh cases and 2,767 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the highest since the start of the pandemic, PM Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address, likened his country’s situation to being “shaken by a storm”.
He called on his population to get vaccinated and “not get swayed by any rumour about the vaccine”.
In turn, T&T PM Dr Keith Rowley, himself reacting to rumours of possible return to lockdowns, appeared on i95FM on April 1 to warn that T&T was at a “dangerous crossroad”: that the country had moved from low numbers in just a few days to recognisable hotspots “that were now spreading”. (Express, April 2).
By month’s end (April 30), the sentiments expressed by the two leaders came to pass. Using this date as a milestone, the seven-day rolling average (RA) had climbed to 23,382 cases and 388 deaths for Delhi, India’s capital (population, 21 million), and the worst hit of the great cities, surpassing similar negative reports from Mumbai and Calcutta.
For T&T, which one month earlier (March 31) had an RA of 17 with a single death in the period, the RA by April 30 had accelerated to 191 cases and two deaths. Going forward, the trajectory of new cases and deaths for the two jurisdictions would move in opposite directions, strikingly so.
Using the last day of the month as milestones, on May 31, the seven-day RA for Delhi had dropped precipitously to 843 cases and 101 deaths; June 30, to 112 cases and four deaths; and July 31, to 70 cases and two deaths.
T&T, alternatively, was to experience its worst three-month stretch of the pandemic. On May 31, T&T’s seven-day RA was 520 cases and 15 deaths; June 30, 227 cases and 11 deaths; and July 31, 207 cases and seven deaths.
It is now history that Delhi was being assailed by the emergence of the super-infectious Delta variant; and T&T by the Brazilian variant.
The statistical evidence that the present surge as well as the August/October surge had, in fact, originated in Venezuela is overwhelming, but exceeds the thrust of this paper and will be explored in a future letter.
Origination of the surges aside, the next few paragraphs will indicate why Delhi, and India by extension, has had great success in managing Covid.
On March 26, 2020, the Delhi government instituted criteria to identify “hotspot” areas. By April 28, 2020, 100 hotspots/containment zones were identified in Delhi, and its six-layer plan—Operation SHIELD to curb the spread of the virus in hotspot areas—unrolled. S referred to the sealing of the immediate area; H to home quarantine to all people living in the hotspot area; I to isolation and contact tracing of people; E to essential supplies of commodities; L to local sanitisation; and D to door-to-door health check in the area.
Operation SHIELD was an immediate success. On April 10, 2020, the Delhi government announced that Dilshad Garden, an area where the virus was widely spread, was now “virus-free”. On April 17, 2020, two other hotspots—Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur—were also deemed to be free of the virus.
Similar success stories were commonplace throughout India, ie, until last April’s storm, which, as outlined above, has receded. According to Coronavirus Worldometer statistics, India to date boasts 22,994 cases/m persons—a remarkable feat for a country with a population of 1.4 billion. By comparison, the US and the UK at present are at 111,227 and 90,021, respectively; for T&T, 29,112 cases/m persons.
India’s concern for lives was matched with concern about livelihoods. The Delhi government also framed a colour-coded response action plan for restricting various activities and functioning entities such as transport, essential and non-essential services, restaurants and bars, leisure activities and so on.
The action plan contains four levels of colour-coded alerts: Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red—the stage of alert being based on positivity rates, cumulative number of new cases (over a week), and average oxygenated bed occupancy cases (also over one week).
The plan was widely communicated and understood by most. There was, therefore, little contention when an alert was called by the authorities; most understood why a particular colour alert was being instituted, and the action expected at mass and individual levels.
Number of cases, deaths and positivity rates are reported daily in the mass media.
As I write, today’s T&T Coronavirus Dashboard shows 315 fresh cases from samples taken between August 7 and 10, and not over the past 24 hours; there were seven deaths. For Delhi, today’s report shows 37 fresh cases over the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of .08 per cent; no deaths. The mode of presentation of these daily reports clearly illustrates why control of Covid-19 in the two jurisdictions continues to head in opposite directions.
Locally, persons who tested positive between August 7 and 10 and their primary, secondary and tertiary contacts, many of those latter with mild or no symptoms at all and therefore not persuaded to go to a health facility to be tested, are at present out there “spreading virus”, as the Honourable PM so noted.
Conservatively, this could be as many as 630 persons (twice the number who tested positive). Even if tested and found positive (T&T’s “test, trace and isolate” programme is abysmal), the lapse would be three to four days before such persons are apprised of their status. And that is a single day’s analysis!
It seems so long ago that no lesser persons than Dr Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and our own PM Dr Rowley, in a statement published by CNN, noted that “many countries, from New Zealand to Thailand, and Rwanda to El Salvador, have applied strategies to fight the coronavirus with impressive results, long before vaccines arrived on the scene” (Sunday Express, February 21, 2021).
On that date, total cases in T&T were 7,680; and deaths, 138. When the PM noted “hotspots” in counties Victoria and Caroni in early April, it is not beyond imagination how different the outcomes could have been if T&T had an action programme such as SHIELD in place. Instead, it was easier to blame “liming after contact sports” or “population exhilaration secondary to the prospect of vaccine nirvana”; lock them down.
So the Delta variant is here and those who lead us are forecasting fire and brimstone for T&T, mere cover for the gross public inadequacies so blatant for all those who want to see. India, where this mutant strain originated, has shown how adequately it can be controlled in the absence of a vaccine programme. No excuse is acceptable! This, and previous letters, have outlined what must be done.
Kenwyn Nicholls
via e-mail