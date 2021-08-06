It is pellucidly clear that the issue of vaccine hesitancy should be placed in the hands of specialised communicators before it is too late.
Anti-vaxxers have successfully combined globally accessed misinformation about Covid-19 in particular. Conspiracy theorists have also ridden on the crest of easy access through various media platforms.
It is within this context that the Government of T&T should recognise the magnitude of the problem, and seek appropriate resolution of the problem
Collectively, we should all be conscious of the following:
• vaccines were never intended to prevent disease, but have always been based on sensitisation of our immune system to recognise an attack, and subsequently mount a response;
• the individual’s response is directly related to the extent to which the capability of the sensitised immune system can initiate and sustain a defence.
Under these circumstances, an informed decision can only be arrived at following appropriate, factual and professional communication to a vulnerable public.
Respectfully, this has not been accomplished by the current vaccination campaign team.
Immediate steps should now be taken to correct this.
Samuel B Howard
via e-mail