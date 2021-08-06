It is pellucidly clear that the issue of vaccine hesitancy should be placed in the hands of specialised communicators before it is too late.

Anti-vaxxers have successfully combined globally accessed misinformation about Covid-19 in particular. Conspiracy theorists have also ridden on the crest of easy access through various media platforms.

It is within this context that the Government of T&T should recognise the magnitude of the problem, and seek appropriate resolution of the problem

Collectively, we should all be conscious of the following:

• vaccines were never intended to prevent disease, but have always been based on sensitisation of our immune system to recognise an attack, and subsequently mount a response;

• the individual’s response is directly related to the extent to which the capability of the sensitised immune system can initiate and sustain a defence.

Under these circumstances, an informed decision can only be arrived at following appropriate, factual and professional communication to a vulnerable public.

Respectfully, this has not been accomplished by the current vaccination campaign team.

Immediate steps should now be taken to correct this.

Samuel B Howard

via e-mail

