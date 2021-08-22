Scientists have long said so-called herd immunity is needed to slow down the spread of Covid-19.
Herd immunity is when 70 per cent or more of the population is protected from virus, either by becoming infected or by being vaccinated. However, with growing vaccine hesitancy and inequitable distribution of vaccines contributing to the emergence of new variants, some experts now doubt whether herd immunity can be achieved.
The numbers of new infections and deaths are rising steadily internationally, even in countries that have been successful in vaccinating a significant amount of their population.
If a vaccine is to immunise populations effectively against Covid-19, around 70 per cent of people need to be willing to take it. Trust is absolutely critical if we must achieve herd immunity, but with the ongoing pandemic, polls suggest that persuading people to take vaccines may be as difficult as producing them in the first place. The anti-vaccine minority movement (less than ten per cent of the world’s population) that have existed much before this pandemic have gained sway of the undecided who are sceptical about the new Covid-19 vaccines. This has resulted in this minority growing as many now believe the a Covid-19 vaccine would actually be harmful to their health.
With the power of social media platforms, the Covid-19 vaccine has been painted as a wider government conspiracy to exaggerate the dangers of Covid-19. However, the majority of the hesitant public that question are individuals who have genuine concern and are open to vaccination but feel that they are not getting their answers. These then migrate to the anti-vaxxer end that seems more acknowledging to their concerns. One of the historic reasons for this is a failure by the medical establishment to listen to the concerns of parents who may have doubts about inoculating their children. The establishment needs to work towards reassuring the public that vaccines are not just being put into recipients to count numbers and get to the perfect vaccine, but that there is human empathy and caring in it as well. As long as there is no empathy that forms part of a vaccination programme, herd immunity could pose to be a serious challenge.
Never before has there been an attempt to vaccinate the entire planet as fast as we are trying to do it now. The rich world has most of the global vaccines supply. Of the jabs to have been approved for use by stringent regulators, Pfizer and Moderna, require storage at low temperatures making them more suitable for use in the rich world. The third vaccine given approval to be used is the Oxford AstraZeneca which offers wider and faster distribution as it can be kept in a normal fridge and much cheaper.
However, most of these too have already been snapped up by the rich world. This has prompted many less fortunate countries to turn to Chinese and Russian jabs when it is not yet completely clear how safe or effective they are. Unlike the others, these were approved before having gone through phase 3 vaccine trials. Countries like Chile, Mongolia, Seychelles and Bahrain relied on Chinese Covid-19 vaccines and now have had to battle with devastating surges of infection. All four trusted the easily accessible Chinese-made vaccine at a time when much of the world was facing a shortage of precious doses. New data coming in suggests these vaccines may not be efficient enough to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but they do offer some protection and reduce the risk of severe infection, hospitalisation and death.
Around 60 per cent of the populations of these countries have been fully vaccinated. All four ranked among the top ten countries with the worst Covid outbreaks some months ago.
There is a clear political play on vaccines to gain soft power, a major reason that has resulted in the uneven distribution of effective vaccines and perpetuation of the pandemic. If jabs are distributed according to global need rather than being concentrated in rich countries alone, it could save one and a half times more lives. But doing this would require levels of global cooperation that have been lacking in recent years, a factor that brings us far out of reach of herd immunity.
Vaccine inequity and hesitancy have even contributed to another growing problem that is making us fall short of our herd immunity goals. This is the emergence of new variants of the Covid-19 virus. As both factors perpetuate the pandemic, this gives time for the virus to multiply and thrive in humans and evolve into variants that now threaten to evade the effectiveness of our vaccines. In countries like Israel where the mRNA vaccines, claimed to be more effective, were used to vaccinate most of its population, we still saw a recent surge of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus as this new variant has some ability to evade the vaccines. The fear of the international bodies is that if the inequity and hesitancy persist, herd immunity would be a far cry away.
All this being said, the pandemic one way or another will end. The current spikes in cases and deaths are a result of a novel coronavirus meeting naïve immune systems. What we have seen from previous research with coronaviruses and post-vaccination with the current vaccine is that, once the immune system is exposed to the virus or its parts, some protection is conferred even if breakthrough or reinfections occur.
These tend to often be asymptomatic and seldom result in severe disease hospitalisation or death. When enough people have gained a level of immunity through either vaccination or infection—preferably vaccination—the coronavirus will transition to what epidemiologists call “endemic”. It would not be eliminated, but with the blanket of initial immunity laid down, there will be fewer hospitalisations and fewer deaths from Covid-19. Boosters can periodically reuptake immunity too. Cases may continue to rise and fall in this scenario, perhaps seasonally, but the worst outcomes will be avoided.
Dr Visham Bhimull
Primary care physician