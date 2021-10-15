Covid-19 reveals our subjection

First and foremost is this matter of our so-called independence. We are blessed with an abundant oil and gas resource, but our production of it still relies on foreign expertise and their innovative equipment. Is there anything else we don’t import?
Let’s start with food. We have a number of what we call “local” dishes, but can we truly prepare any of those local dishes absolutely without some imported ingredient? On a broader food scale, even with our “small” population of about 1.4 million, have we at any point in our 59 years of independence been able to independently feed ourselves without importation?
While it might be argued that no country is totally independent as far as food production/consumption is concerned, given today’s frequent revolutionary activities globally, added to the present pandemic’s uncertain outcome, God forbid, if food importation were vetoed (for reasons beyond our control) for, say, a three-to-five-month period, what would be our position? Who are the people/countries we have so fervently depended on for decades for these vital everyday imports?
Besides financial arrangements for these imports, are there other obscure forms of commitments/reimbursements which we are expected to maintain for an assurance of continuance of these arrangements? Given Covid-19’s seemingly unremitting presence, are we about to enter renewed imperialist packages masquerading as global health restrictions? Have we already started such?
Just like our food dependence, so too is our reliance on their higher education, medicine, technology, final decisions in legal matters, and security from other outside forces.
Shouldn’t we all, at some point, be prepared to face the bare truth, and our leaders, whoever they are, have the tenacity to tell us that a country of our size and infrastructure would hardly likely acquire any true degree of parallel respect from industrialised nations, be they democracies or dictatorships? But then, our eternally combating leaders are very conscious that that’s the last thing the electorate wants to hear. And to think, they are the very people who sit in the highest decision-making offices of our land to formulate and/or amend pertinent laws.
Even in the face of a global pandemic and all its devastating effects on our people, these professed leaders (who like to declare “love” for the people around election time), are punching one another in the face for all to see, seemingly without any sensitivity to the fact that the nation is watching and evaluating every move and every word uttered by both those in charge and those trying to replace them.
If a global pandemic with all its sufferings on citizens is not enough to ignite some degree of corporation between them, then what will?
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas