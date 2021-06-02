Covid an excuse to mistreat animals

 
 
In response to an item of news pertaining to the “dumping” of pets on the highway and other places, this is blatantly heartless, to say the least. Restrictions brought on by Covid-19 have exposed both our humanity and inhumanity.
The cruel abandonment of animals is nothing new, and I dare say the cold-blooded among us are using Covid-19 as an excuse to perpetrate animal cruelty.
Poor people with compassion for animals who don’t know where their next meal is coming from will share a biscuit with their pet.
There are animal rights groups and activists who are mobilised to assist animal owners in need. I’m almost certain the people who callously dumped their pets made no attempt to seek assistance. It was the first thing that came to mind. If compassion for animals is a measure of our humanity, then it’s reasonable to assume that collectively we are an inhumane society.
Suffice it to say, I live among relatively affluent people and can say without a doubt that compassion for animals has little to do with money and more to do with a mindset. The atrocious acts some people commit against stray cats are too searing to put into words.
There’s a difference between money and wealth. Money without class and culture is just money. Money with human compassion is wealth. I guess I live among the money class.
RP Joseph
San Fernando

Protect non-Covid system, too

The decision to re-assign Point Fortin’s two hospitals to the care and treatment of Covid-19 patients while leaving the community of over 30,000 people bereft of emergency health facilities was short-sighted and shabby on the part of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

Suggestions for better healthcare

Healthcare systems can be categorised in many ways, but we may use the two broadest categories—inpatient vs outpatient. Healthcare systems and healthcare facility decision makers may not have all the capacity, experience, skills, training or competencies, especially for an appropriate pandemic response, but can be guided by experts in order to maintain a very good service to all inpatients and outpatients continuously.

The responsibility lies in your hands

Yes, my fellow citizens, we are struggling with a virus that is not hard to beat. The solution lies in our own hands. No need to blame the Prime Minister and his Government. Our powerful national watchwords are “Discipline, Tolerance and Production”

Not so...T&T far from failing

From time to time, whether motivated by politics or articulating a misinformed position, commentators will seek to claim Trinidad and Tobago is a failing state.

I take serious umbrage to that because when one understands what a failing state or economy looks like, it is clear we are very far from that. In fact, by independent measures, we are closer to the opposite side of that spectrum.

Let’s become that model nation again

Even “The Guyanese Baboo” and them laughin’ at us. Dey saying, “wine again, wine some more”, allyuh vote for that, because of the runaway figures in the infection rates and deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic very recently.