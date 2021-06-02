Covid an excuse to mistreat animals

The cruel abandonment of animals is nothing new, and I dare say the cold-blooded among us are using Covid-19 as an excuse to perpetrate animal cruelty.
Poor people with compassion for animals who don’t know where their next meal is coming from will share a biscuit with their pet.
There are animal rights groups and activists who are mobilised to assist animal owners in need. I’m almost certain the people who callously dumped their pets made no attempt to seek assistance. It was the first thing that came to mind. If compassion for animals is a measure of our humanity, then it’s reasonable to assume that collectively we are an inhumane society.
Suffice it to say, I live among relatively affluent people and can say without a doubt that compassion for animals has little to do with money and more to do with a mindset. The atrocious acts some people commit against stray cats are too searing to put into words.
There’s a difference between money and wealth. Money without class and culture is just money. Money with human compassion is wealth. I guess I live among the money class.
RP Joseph
San Fernando