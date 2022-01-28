Covid deaths, not shots, tell the whole story

Earlier this week, our Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, must have been quite pleased with the reception of his sardonic response to the Opposition’s query of the January rise in Covid-19 cases.
Not only was he able to successfully switch the topic on the high rise in cases to the decisive drop in hospitalisations for the same period, but to attribute this latter success to his Government’s vaccination policy, and the use of new spokespersons in getting the message across.
Persons who studiously track the global Covid-19 scenario would know that the phenomenon of rapidly rising case rates with associated drops in hospitalisation is, in fact, not uncommon, and quite prototypical of the Omicron variant, now dominant in 171 countries, including T&T. Fortuitously, this latest Covid-19 strain— Omicron—is not as virulent or intense in symptoms as Alpha or Delta.
A study published in last Tuesday’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), found that despite the lofty spike in Covid-19 cases, the percentage of hospitalised patients admitted to ICUs during the current Omicron wave was about 29 per cent lower than during last winter’s surge, and some 26 per cent lower than during the Delta surge.
Deaths in the period December 19 to January 15, when Omicron peaked, averaged nine per 1,000 Covid-19 cases, compared to 16 per 1,000 during last winter’s surge and 13 per 1,000 during the Delta wave, the study showed. The findings were consistent with previous data analyses from South Africa, England and Scotland where infections from Omicron peaked earlier than the US.
The Health Minister’s cause and effect claim is somewhat baffling when one considers that from December 1, 2021, to January 27, 2022, only 42,739 more persons could boast full vaccination, a mere three per cent improvement, or an average of less than 1,000 persons/day, achieving full vaccination.
Paradoxically, because Omicron is 2.7 to 3.7 times more transmissible than the Delta variant, and infects more hosts because of its ability to evade full vaccination and boosters, it has become the dominant strain in many First World countries; local statistics are beginning to show that such will also be the case in T&T. The implications of such trends are both good and bad.
On the good side is the fact that in the US, as in Britain and South Africa before it, Omicron has crested and cases are dropping rapidly, and low spread is expected in many countries by the end of March; drop in hospitalisation and deaths (which usually lag by two weeks) are expected to follow. T&T may have already advanced to this phase.
Even more encouraging is the fact that new research is showing that sera from vaccinated people with confirmed breakthrough infection, in particular, showed very high levels of protection against all strains, including Omicron. Studies to show whether uninfected and unvaccinated individuals develop such effective, cross-neutralising antibodies are ongoing.
The bad side is that Omicron’s extreme transmissibility means many more persons will be infected, with bad consequences for immune-compromised persons: mainly older persons and those with comorbidities.
Statistics indicate that although Covid-19 cases in T&T rose through January, seven-day moving averages being 596 on January 7, 530 on January 14, and 783 on January 21, figures for Barbados and Estonia show that these are on the lower side. For Barbados (population 287K, but similar indices re climate, health system, comorbidities, etc), the figures for the comparative periods were 348, 488 and 535; and Estonia (near identical size of population that is biostatistically healthier, in a temperate zone, etc): 1,169, 1,841, and 2,928; not an unsurprising diversion, given our poor test and trace system.
The consequences of this last transgression means many more persons in households with identified infected persons are not being quarantined or isolated, and worst of all, older persons with comorbidities are not being singled out so that they can be taken to safer environments.
The seven-day moving averages for Covid-19 deaths in T&T were 20, 21, and 18 for the foregoing periods; for Barbados: 1, 1, and 1; and Estonia: 3, 3, and 4. I don’t think I need to say more.
Kenwyn Nicholls