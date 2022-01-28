Covid deaths, not shots, tell the whole story

It is becoming increasingly evident that the Police Service has no plan for countering the deadly wave of gang violence now sweeping the country and is as helpless as the rest of the population.

With murders racing at the rate of almost two a day since the start of the year, the authorities must intervene now to prevent further escalation. As head of the National Security Council Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must call his troops together and come up with a plan to disrupt the gangs which appear to be roaming the country at will and without fear of those in authority.