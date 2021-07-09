Covid deaths: we need the data

The Ministry of Health needs to be more data-driven and transparent when it comes to information being provided to the public. This is with regard to Covid-19-related deaths of elderly in this instance.
As of Thursday, Covid-19 deaths among the “elderly” are actually decreasing! This is according to the ministry’s own figures.
For the first eight days in July, the number of Covid-19- related deaths is 52 “elderly” persons, or 68 per cent of all deaths for this period.
However, when compared to the last eight days in June (same eight-day period), such deaths were 64 “elderly” persons (thus higher than 52 in July) or 74 per cent of all Covid deaths in that eight-day period.
Further, no figures were presented to show the number of deaths in homes for the aged for any two periods for comparative purposes.
As social scientists, we demand that Ministry of Health officials come with reliable data before we accept or reject their position!
Ian Ramdhanie
via e-mail