Covid deaths: we need the data

The Ministry of Health needs to be more data-driven and transparent when it comes to information being provided to the public. This is with regard to Covid-19-related deaths of elderly in this instance.

As of Thursday, Covid-19 deaths among the “elderly” are actually decreasing! This is according to the ministry’s own figures.

For the first eight days in July, the number of Covid-19- related deaths is 52 “elderly” persons, or 68 per cent of all deaths for this period.

However, when compared to the last eight days in June (same eight-day period), such deaths were 64 “elderly” persons (thus higher than 52 in July) or 74 per cent of all Covid deaths in that eight-day period.

Further, no figures were presented to show the number of deaths in homes for the aged for any two periods for comparative purposes.

As social scientists, we demand that Ministry of Health officials come with reliable data before we accept or reject their position!

Ian Ramdhanie

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Double-edged sword

Double-edged sword

The truism that “you can’t keep a Trini down” has never been more evident than in the many ways that businesses big and small are managing to stay within the letter of the law while defying the spirit of the law.

Govt acting by vaps

The Dr Keith Rowley-led Government initiated an island-wide shut-down of the country, and has asked people to stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19 for 16 months now, like the rest of the world had done.

Breadfruit in this guava season

Breadfruit in this guava season

Nothing brings people warmly together like food, just as nothing bitterly divides like politics and religion. The final four sentences of my last column were completely disconnected from the rest—sharing my discovery of an effortless way to peel breadfruit—and they invoked heartwarming responses that were far removed from the shared disgust pertaining to the preceding bit.

Bank customers awaiting a real solution

On Monday, Republic Bank, after months of advertising and build-up, launched its new online banking platform to its thousands of customers across the country. And four days later, many of these same thousands of customers cannot pay their bills, transfer money, buy groceries or pay off their credit card bills because they still cannot get on to the site and are unable to access their funds.

Covid deaths: we need the data

The Ministry of Health needs to be more data-driven and transparent when it comes to information being provided to the public. This is with regard to Covid-19-related deaths of elderly in this instance.

As of Thursday, Covid-19 deaths among the “elderly” are actually decreasing! This is according to the ministry’s own figures.