I thought that the collective trade unions would be the most vociferous in congratulating Watson Duke, president of the Public Services Association, for the resounding victory of his political party. Possibly I was not paying attention.

Dare I ask if there is a flagrant conflict of interest overshadowing the victory for the Progressive Democratic Patriots? Can Mr Duke seriously continue to be an effective trade union leader and still have time to guide the PDP through these first hectic days?

Fair is fair. Why can’t the PSA have a new president? I am aware that T&T trade unions are sometimes viewed as fiefdoms. However, ask yourself this: is there no other senior member of the PSA sufficiently intelligent and capable of securing the industrial needs of supporters?

Image is everything in T&T. Political image is what was at stake on Monday. The PDP, with its many young supporters, will need Mr Duke’s undivided attention. Importantly, Watson Solomon Duke is on record as allegedly debunking the efficacy of mandatory vaccinations.

Covid-19 is, quite frankly, the largest elephant in the political room and it needs to be removed. Investors and tourists will not be interested in even visiting the island if Tobagonians are not fully vaccinated.

The virus cares not who is in charge of either Trinidad or Tobago.

Read my political lips, please. Tobago and the PDP stand to fail if more citizens continue to succumb to the Covid-19 virus. Watson Duke, not Farley Augustine, must take charge of encouraging the entire electorate to vaccinate.

Babies are beginning to die of Covid-19. The pandemic is alive and kicking, and could live beyond four years into the next THA election, if any.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

