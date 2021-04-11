Covid has world at a crossroads

There should be no argument over the absolute need to have the landslip on the Naparima-Mayaro Road (NMR) at Robert Village in Tableland repaired with urgency. This road is the only direct access to Rio Claro and Mayaro from San Fernando, if you don’t want to take a troublesome detour through Torrib Trace. In a sense, the NMR gives easy access to the oil-producing region on the East Coast if coming from the South of the island. This should be good reason to fix the road.