Covid has world at a crossroads

Covid-19 has now become the new buzzword from all tongues across the globe. But it is not a pleasing word, nor is it a word to give all mankind any hope for the future. Despite rigid attempts in science to find a cure, Covid-19 continues to spin the heads of our scientists, medical experts, political leaders and the world society. And it has thrown all of us into oblivion.
Covid-19 has shown no respect to religion, science, technology or the soothsayers. But it continues to drain not only the minds and thinkers, but the coffers from all parts of the world. Great empires and leaders have faltered with the passage of time. And pandemics have only put a strain on their might, killing millions of people, and draining treasuries as never before.
Covid-19 has become a salient feature of our lives as it is not pleasing to anyone. The bulky treasuries with billions of dollars have all sunken low, and it is now erupting a psychological, financial and emotional stress now and into the foreseeable future.
Whether it is religious, economic, political, psychological or humanitarian, the world society is at a great crossroads, one that historians would find ideas and thoughts about its presence on the planet.
The more we hear of slowing down, the next morning we learn of inflated soaring figures. Of deaths and infections. Over the course of history and humanity on the planet, we have had to endure world wars, political conflagrations and insurrections, famines, environmental disasters, the dethronements of leaders who thought that they could not be moved, but subsequently lost power.
Check history, and you will note that, at every moment, there were landmark issues that are marked for posterity. But I concur that Covid-19, so far, remains the greatest challenge of our time. And no one knows when it will end, or how long it will continue. No cure is in the immediate future. Forget what others may espouse. There is no comfort. No peace in the world. Covid-19 could erupt into a total world conflagration, but not seen before in human history. And yet world leaders continue to parade the globe promising bold preventative measures, but they are yet to become viable or visible or felt.
What perhaps is needed is a reconciliation among all world leaders—economic, political, social, environmental—and the like to forge new paradigms for the future of mankind and the planet. No one is positive or sure when Covid-19 would end its trials and tribulation on mankind. Historians have their plates overflowing with information and statistics to write about. They better start now.
Economic planning and the several social revolutions pontificated by the network of multilateral agencies have not added any new dimension to eradicate or erase Covid-19.
I concur that Covid-19 could be challenged and we will win the war. Remember it is not a battle we are fighting. It is war that requires sincere military and economic precision in terms of managing it. Covid-19 has shattered the hope of all mankind. Whilst it has shrunken the world, on the one hand, it has also separated the world as it seems that we do not have one world, but several worlds on this planet Earth.
But we must not give up, but rather carry on. One of the major features of the world is that it needs a total reinforcement of all the thinkers, particularly the religious, sociological and economic ones, aimed at fostering a new agenda for mankind. A new world view, if you like.
Paras Ramoutar
via e-mail