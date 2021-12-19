Covid heroes at Arima hospital

I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and all other support staff at the Arima District Facility and the Arima General Hospital.
I tested positive for Covid-19 on November 17 and I was advised to go to the hospital as I have a medical condition that can cause blood clots along with a comorbidity, diabetes. I am fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.
I arrived at Arima District Facility that afternoon and, after waiting several hours, I saw a doctor who was very attentive, kind and professional. He explained that I would need to have blood tests taken, and an echocardiogram and chest X-ray done.
When that was done, he told me pneumonia had already set in and he would treat me with antibiotics and would give me steroids to keep my lungs functioning well even though I was breathing on my own.
I was warded at the Arima General Hospital from November 18 to 25 on the third floor. Arima General Hospital is well equipped to treat Covid-19 patients.
During this most difficult period of my life, I met some of the most amazing, selfless people in the form of the doctors, nurses and other support staff at the Arima General. I was very sick, scared, lonely and uncertain whether I would live or die. However, my doctors assured me they were making every effort, taking every test and precaution to ensure I survived Covid-19.
They were very understanding even when I myself made a major error in taking my medication from another State hospital which was prescribed prior to my Covid-19 trauma.
Given the professional treatment I received from the hard-working Arima staff, it hurts my heart to hear and read that members of the public, some former Covid-19 patients among them, ill speak the level of care at Government health institutions.
These people must thank their lucky stars they are able to breathe without restraint while Covid-19 patients, those heavily affected, must fight for every breath.
I would like to see the Government provide our courageous healthcare workers with some special benefits, monetary or otherwise, because they deserve it. These heroes of the healthcare system knowingly and willingly put their lives at risk in taking care of patients.
The Trinidad and Tobago healthcare system has been maligned by some, but it is working. I am living proof of that.
Some patients expect too much and some families, relatives and friends exaggerate without bearing in mind State hospitals are public institutions. They are not resorts. Don’t expect the food to be of your expectations. Don’t expect a private nurse or doctor at your bedside. The doctors and nurses attend to you as and when necessary and they do an excellent job. I have been praying and praising God for these conscientious medical personnel.
I would like to encourage those who are unvaccinated to do so as early as possible. I have seen first-hand how much more severe my unvaccinated fellow patients’ symptoms were and how regretful they were for not taking the vaccine. Covid-19 takes lives while the vaccine helps to save lives.
My sincere condolences to all those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 and I encourage survivors to take every precaution now more than ever to prevent reinfection and to urge others to follow the necessary health protocols to curtail further spread during the pandemic.
Covid-19 is both a social and mental disease. Social as you get it through contact with someone and mental in that, once severely infected, you become isolated from everyone except the medical professionals tasked with treating you.
With much thanks and appreciation.
Jennifer Wellington Charles
Mt Lambert