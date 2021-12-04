The relatively higher mortality rate for Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago is noted with some concern.
As previously pointed out, several factors may account for this. These include a susceptible population perhaps based on a high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension (along with its complications) in an older age group. Tie this in with vaccine reluctance and late presentation to hospital, and you can see the near-perfect storm.
Having treated sick Covid patients during the second wave of infection in the United Kingdom had not only been a daunting task, but gave me a much better insight into this new, evasive disease which at times clearly did not follow standard rules.
For example, happily, the patients who you expected to die did not but, sadly, vice-versa.
I can fully appreciate the dedication and selfless work being carried out by the overworked medical, nursing and ancillary staff, in an effort to provide the best possible care for their patients—something which simply cannot be understated.
It is safe to say the standard of care (largely based on a better understanding of the illness) is improving in many countries. I wish to point out some of the routine practices now established in intensive and high dependency units and used to give rise to a better survival rate for these patients:
1. Utilisation of blood inflammatory markers such as IL6 (a potent association with lung inflammation in Covid) and C-Reactive protein to predict which patients should receive early ventilation.
2. Management of ventilated patients in the prone (lying on their bellies) position, which can aid with oxygenation and postural drainage of the lungs, but which requires adequate personnel to assist with careful turning of these very sick patients.
3. Early tracheostomy (after two weeks) has been shown to lead to a slightly better prognosis, and is necessary in those individuals needing medium- to long-term ventilation.
4. The use of potent anti-inflammatory drugs such as IL6 blockers plus the addition of Remdesivir along with Dexamethasone and blood thinners.
5. The management of multi-organ failure which requires great intensivist skill and attention to detail.
6. A note of caution that pulse oximeters (the small fingertip device used to monitor oxygen levels in the blood) in dark-skinned people may underestimate the oxygen level.
7. The realisation that some of these patients do benefit from longer-term ventilation, but of course it is always a toss-up between pressure for ventilatory support and its availability.
I cannot end without a comment about the Principal Medical Officer wanting to share her valuable time monitoring the Covid crisis with wanting to help sell rum. The mind boggles.
Dr Azad Esack
former consultant neurologist
Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex