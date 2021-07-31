“I don’t believe in politics!” That was the answer given to a question posed by the Ministry of Health to a citizen re Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy. It was a very scary but understandable response. It conjoined politics (the activities associated with the governance of a country) with the science of medicine.

A follow-up question—“Could you please explain what you mean?”—may have solicited some clarification, thereby making the answer better understood. Could he have meant that he did not believe in politicians, as opposed to politics?

If vaccine hesitancy is to be resolved for the benefit of the national community, compassion and care must be the operative tools used in spreading the word and the facts about the necessity to be vaccinated. There was no need to attempt to ridicule the respondent. He did not say that he didn’t believe in the science of medicine!

Covid-19 is deadly and serious business. In urging the public to get vaccinated, the Minister of National Security correctly said, “Ignorance is death!” Stay safe.

Henry Harper

