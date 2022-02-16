Traditional calypso music is not as popular as soca and chutney soca. This has been evident for quite some years.
Calypso is loved by senior citizens, but considered “old people music” by the young generation.
Calypso is still beloved, of course—but consider the fact that older folk with comorbidities will think twice before exposing themselves to threats of Covid if they attend a calypso show.
The young people will not spend money on calypso. Instead of the truth setting them free, calypsonians are going to feel angry.
So, when you see the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation throwing down the gauntlet with count-them-out talk if they cannot be assigned extra funding for “Taste of Carnival”, just stop it. They are sitting in their own little calypso restaurant without enough patrons buying their food.
Soca/chutney soca is big, big money. Extra sponsors will jump on board because the young people will follow these shows in their thousands.
Nothing is for free! If you cannot sell tickets to your show, you cannot just lay down the law for a larger Government hand-out; not when so many other people are expecting to get something from Government Santa Claus.
Let us get real! Reggae and calypso music will always attract a fair amount of fans, but not as many as soca/chutney soca. Not in 2022.
This will be true whether Covid-19 is ruling in the atmosphere or not.
Compare it to climate change. You have to adapt, or be part of what is disappearing before your very eyes.
It is all about the beat. Calypsoes now have to be jazzed up. A faster beat. More interesting topics. T&T politics is now very upbeat. The calypsoes have to reflect the political scenery, with some new moves.
Calypsoca might be the new word in T&T Carnival-style entertainment.