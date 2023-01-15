Covid questions

I haven’t heard the Minister of Health assure of the implementation of the Dr Seemungal recommendations for management of Covid-19 in the health system.
So, of course, I have questions:
1. Have the treatment medications for Covid-19 been imported in sufficient quantities?
2. What is the amount of oxygen used during the highest 12 months of Covid-19? Do all the treatment centres have sufficient oxygen, with back-up?
3. Have you co-ordinated with ambulance services to manage an increase in cases?
4. Have you streamlined the deliveries of meals and medications to medical staff and patients in hospitals and treatment centres?
5. Have you assigned an assistant to the CEO of the NWRHA, who will be busy with Carnival?
6. Have all treatment centres been staffed-up to accommodate an increase in cases? At least with staff on stand-by for call-up?
7. Have the Covid-19 wards in major hospitals been re-furbished, roofs repaired, disinfectant sprays and mops and PPEs been stocked?
8. Have the step-down centres been stocked and refurbished to handle a surge?
9. What communications have been improved for supervision of home-based quarantine patients?
10. Will you allow all members of the media and the public to ask questions? Even those you don’t like? Perhaps check the Constitution.
We will wait on your answers.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph