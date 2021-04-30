Covid rules should provide clarity

Allow me to express my disbelief, disappointment and disgust at the new restrictions that are to be implemented for the Covid-19 lockdown until May 23.
I, like every other citizen, appreciate the seriousness the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked over the last year. But we ask for rules that provide clarity, fairness and common sense. This week’s regulations suggest those making the decisions were clueless as to the objective of the lockdown.
What is the difference between a gaming house and an online Lotto outlet? Why does the Public Health Ordinance favour the opening of the Government-owned online operations vs the privately-owned gaming houses? Why are doubles vendors allowed to operate, while roti shops are forced to close?
While some question the fairness of the decision, most predict chaos because of inept thinking and planning.
The country has been in lockdown since March 2020 and after 10,500 positive cases, including the arrival of the deadly Brazilian variant, the authorities still seem oblivious to the cause of the continued spread of the virus. We read about the police apprehending and charging persons in a river miles away from easy access, yet we know, see and hear about persons coming in daily through our porous borders.
A friend who runs a small business speaks of his migrant worker requesting a day off to collect his wife, and with absolute certainty knew when she would be arriving by boat; yet his son studying at a foreign university was unable to get an exemption to come to Trinidad. I chuckle at the thought of sitting with my family enjoying Sunday lunch, sipping a cold beer and listening to soca, only to be raided and charged by the police for having a family gathering and house party: yet another nonsensical regulation.
The Government needs to get serious about tackling this virus problem. The numerous missteps, from the control of the virus to the ordering of vaccines, are well documented and discussed. The excuses are beginning to wear thin, and there is an increasing anxiety and impatience simmering in the population. Sadly, an impotent Opposition does not help to keep the Government performing on behalf of everyone.
The hope is for the Government to tackle the real issues outlined, and avoid playing politics at this critical stage. The virus is just one of many problems we need to navigate if we are to survive as a nation, and this requires all our collective efforts.
R Ballard
Diego Martin