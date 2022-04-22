Covid’s presence not to be taken lightly

We are back out there in full swing, as many of the Covid-19 restrictions have been removed. According to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his address on Thursday, there are more restrictions that can be lifted after dialogue with those responsible.
However, the virus is still around, and people are still dying, and infections are still taking place. I saw on Thursday that we had 546 new infections, with one death. Now, this is after the Easter weekend.
The responsibility for your and family members’ safety is in your hands. You must choose what you would do, and what you would not. Let us not be deceived and think we are out of the woods. The virus is still around, but life must go on.
Some countries are still having challenges when it comes to Covid-19. Let us take note. Only about half of the population is fully vaccinated at present, so it is up to every one of us to be responsible.
While I am grateful for where we are, we must do all in our power to defeat this enemy. I still believe the three Ws, as far as possible, should be adhered to, especially when you are in the public.
I firmly hold to my conviction this virus will eventually be a thing of the past, and masks may no longer be required. We continue to pray, also applying wisdom as we proceed with our daily routine.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan