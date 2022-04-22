Covid’s presence not to be taken lightly

We are back out there in full swing, as many of the Covid-19 restrictions have been removed. According to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his address on Thursday, there are more restrictions that can be lifted after dialogue with those responsible.

However, the virus is still around, and people are still dying, and infections are still taking place. I saw on Thursday that we had 546 new infections, with one death. Now, this is after the Easter weekend.

The responsibility for your and family members’ safety is in your hands. You must choose what you would do, and what you would not. Let us not be deceived and think we are out of the woods. The virus is still around, but life must go on.

Some countries are still having challenges when it comes to Covid-19. Let us take note. Only about half of the population is fully vaccinated at present, so it is up to every one of us to be responsible.

While I am grateful for where we are, we must do all in our power to defeat this enemy. I still believe the three Ws, as far as possible, should be adhered to, especially when you are in the public.

I firmly hold to my conviction this virus will eventually be a thing of the past, and masks may no longer be required. We continue to pray, also applying wisdom as we proceed with our daily routine.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The enduring master blaster

The enduring master blaster

Every now and again, I indulge in a binge fest of Viv Richards. It’s therapeutic. Maybe it was triggered by his 70th birthday last month, but it was such an intense submersion that I felt compelled to write about why Viv Richards resides in my mind as the greatest cricketer.

Release the evidence, Kamla

Release the evidence, Kamla

In the face of the prime minister’s categorical denial, the ball is now in the Opposition Leader’s court to present the evidence backing up her claim that the security services are illegally using the highly intrusive Pegasus software to spy on journalists, magistrates, judges, parliamentarians and other law-abiding citizens.

Enforce military training for all pupils

Trinidad and Tobago is in a sad state. The school fights are just a few more straws on the camel’s back.

Thanks to TikTok, WhatsApp and the accessibility of smartphones, we are seeing, at an accelerated rate, the number of schoolchildren battering one another.

Covid’s presence not to be taken lightly

We are back out there in full swing, as many of the Covid-19 restrictions have been removed. According to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his address on Thursday, there are more restrictions that can be lifted after dialogue with those responsible.

Think again, Mr Copeland

As a graduate of The University of the West Indies in the 1990s, and having one of three sons at present pursuing his degree at my alma mater, I would like to address your article suggesting students be more responsible for their tuition fees.

Trouble with that ‘Form 45’

The new Companies Registry Form 45 is all trouble. Online entries have to be redone because they could not be edited/corrected before being posted there.

Even with manual registering, the registry staff are faced with questions they do not know how to answer—or, it is simply the case that it is not theirs to determine.