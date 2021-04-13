Covid snakes and ladders

It is as plain as the nose on your face—that while we are allegedly being careless with mask wearing, the statistics have shown a steady spike in positive Covid-19 infections.
Masks are being worn with noses exposed. Why? Covering your mouth prevents spit from flying, and covering your nose saves you from inhaling/exhaling the virus.
The vaccine is supposedly to just add an extra layer of defence against infection. Nothing about 100-per cent protection from Covid-19 is as yet set into tablets of stone.
We have to properly wear our masks well into an indeterminate future.
Say who? Says the World Health Organisation (WHO).
So, why whip off your mask and put it in your pocket as you exit the grocery? So, why are so many people wearing masks under their chins, leaving noses and mouths uncovered?
The name of the game is T&T “Covid-19 Snakes and Ladders”. We are headed for the snake at 99 that swallows you back to the beginning of the game at number one.
Throw the dice again.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin