Covid tests before schools reopen

Please permit me to use your newspaper to publish an open request to Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, and Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer, to use some forward-planning in preparation for the anticipated reopening of schools in early 2021.
Is it possible to work with the list of schoolchildren, teachers and auxiliary staff (by school) and call them in to centres and pre-test them for Covid-19 perhaps starting early in 2021 before they get into the school environment? Additionally, or alternatively, can you (also) test the children, teachers and auxiliary staff upon entry to the schools with a view to not allowing the virus to take root in the school system.
Brian Patino
San Juan