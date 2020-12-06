Covid tests before schools reopen

Please permit me to use your newspaper to publish an open request to Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, and Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer, to use some forward-planning in preparation for the anticipated reopening of schools in early 2021.

Is it possible to work with the list of schoolchildren, teachers and auxiliary staff (by school) and call them in to centres and pre-test them for Covid-19 perhaps starting early in 2021 before they get into the school environment? Additionally, or alternatively, can you (also) test the children, teachers and auxiliary staff upon entry to the schools with a view to not allowing the virus to take root in the school system.

Brian Patino

San Juan

Time to act on ‘PH’ taxis

After the tragic death of teenager Ashanti Riley, the CCN TV6 news poll on Friday night asked if women’s safety would improve if they move around in larger numbers? I think the question should have been, why are we tolerating a breach in the law by allowing “PH” taxis to continue to ply their trade.

Trump’s dead-end exercise in futility

THE November 3, 2020 presidential election in the United States has given the notion/concept of “free and fair elections” a black eye in regard to the overt, utter refusal of current President Donald John Trump to concede real, colossal defeat.

Indeed, now is the opportune time for Trump to realise that the majority of the American people have spoken very loud and very clear — Mr President, “You’re fired.”

A people’s loss

ONE OF the unique aspects of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015 is the extent to which it represents the popular will. This Act was not initiated by governments but forced upon them by escalating public outrage over a series of corruption scandals stretching back to the late 1970s.

Dear Prime Minister

The following is a letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley:

Thank you for the kind reception you afforded me this week and your acceptance of my book entitled God, The Press, and Uriah Butler. It is a book that captures the personality of Tubal Uriah Butler and the underhand methods that the newspapers of the 1937 era displayed to undermine him, in particular, and show him to be a violent enemy of the society of Trinidad and Tobago, in general. I wrote the book, Prime Minister, to ascertain what were the economic, educational, and psychological resources, possessed by Butler, that served to facilitate his staging a national strike and his call for the sovereignty of Trinidad and Tobago, while yet surrounded by all the demons of British colonialism.

Please permit me to use your newspaper to publish an open request to Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, and Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer, to use some forward-planning in preparation for the anticipated reopening of schools in early 2021.

We failed Ashanti

THE discovery of the body of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley has jolted the country because it is yet another tragic confirmation of the national failure to confront and defeat the culture of violence against women and girls.

The murder of this young girl who had left home on a Sunday afternoon to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday comes amid a wave of violence against females, including domestic violence, murder, rape and sexual abuse.