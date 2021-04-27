Covid the prompt: do away with SEA

Covid-19 has been most disruptive of all our lives and now the Ministry of Education is considering the postponement of the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

On behalf of the Green Party of Trinidad and Tobago, we would like to offer an alternative suggestion: Let Covid-19 lead to scrapping SEA 2021, replacing it with a less cruel mechanism for guiding our young children to a secondary education. And perhaps this 2021 alternative could be a template for scrapping SEA permanently.