Covid the prompt: do away with SEA

A letter to Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly,
Minister of Education:
Dr Gadsby-Dolly,
Covid-19 has been most disruptive of all our lives and now the Ministry of Education is considering the postponement of the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
On behalf of the Green Party of Trinidad and Tobago, we would like to offer an alternative suggestion: Let Covid-19 lead to scrapping SEA 2021, replacing it with a less cruel mechanism for guiding our young children to a secondary education. And perhaps this 2021 alternative could be a template for scrapping SEA permanently.
I tend to believe that in your heart (and head), you know that SEA is a brutal, psychologically damaging examination we inflict on our tender ten- and 11-year-olds. In progressive Nordic/Scandinavian countries (eg, Finland) this form of harm to children does not exist. We in Trinidad and Tobago have persisted with this brutality ever since self-government some 60 years ago.
It is time for it to go. With another SEA exam, we abuse 19,000 children so that 1,000 or so can get their choice of a so-called “prestige” school. But they all are damaged, even those who are lucky to get admitted to a “prestige” school.
This would be a lot easier if all our secondary schools were of equal quality, with our children having a guarantee of a fine secondary education, no matter what school they go to or where they live. We live with the situation of inequality in education, as in other aspects of our lives.
We wish we did not have the pervasive notion that only “prestige” secondary schools are worthy. SEA becomes a struggle to see who gets into the “prestige” schools, and in this struggle, we do great harm to the vast number of children who will not be able to attend such a “prestige” school.
There is much we need to do to transform our education system. There are major infrastructural improvements to be made. (We should not be having primary schools where there are no sound-proof barriers between classrooms, no air-conditioning, no playgrounds, no music room, etc.)
We need better qualified teachers and highly paid teachers. Teaching should be a cherished profession, as in Finland. We need an improved curriculum which focuses on good character development and not skills for passing standardised exams. All of this will take time.
But at the minimum we can start with doing no harm to our children by inflicting on them the SEA exam. Let Covid-19 be the prompt to do away with SEA in 2021. We have had to close schools in this health crisis. And there is enough research to show the substantial learning loss that takes place when children do not have face-to-face instruction for a sustained period of time. Online teaching has been shown to be a poor substitute. Let us not further inflict on our children the psychological whip of SEA.
We are sure our creative and technical people can come up with a process, an algorithm, which blends zoning, teacher assessment, parental preference and a lottery to decide which secondary schools our children will attend.
Not everyone will be happy with a developed alternative, but at least we won’t be psychologically damaging our children. Our teachers already have a sharp sense of the academic talents of our children. Let their assessment be part of the replacement of SEA.
We know a lottery brings in the element of chance and luck, but even with SEA there is a major element of chance and luck. One is lucky to be born into a family which has the money to pay for extra lessons, so one can improve one’s skills at taking SEA.
It is luck which puts you in a family which places a high priority on the value of education. It is luck that your family has the income to make sure your nutritional needs are taken care of—and this affects learning. It is luck that you are going to a primary school with fantastic, caring teachers.
It is luck that one has the skill to do well at taking exams. It is luck that even if you did well at SEA, there is a place open at the secondary school of choice. Luck is already playing a role in where we go for secondary education. So, let the luck of a lottery be part of the process of replacing SEA.
We as the Green Party do not have a precise alternative to offer for replacing SEA in 2021. With Covid-19 and all its anxieties, our children’s lives and their schooling have already been disrupted. They should not be forced to face the terror of SEA.
We urge: scrap the 2021 SEA. Let’s figure out an alternative. We can always go back to the misery of SEA in 2022 if we have to. We hope not. Covid-19 gives us an opportunity to try something else. And in time we will have all our secondary schools being prestige schools.
And that is what the Green Party’s education agenda sets out to establish by proposing the building of 200 brand new schools for children age nine months to 16 years. (A few current schools may meet the criteria set for the new schools... but these are very few.) Please take a look at that agenda: http://www.greenpartytt.com/.
The Green Party will not be possessive about it. The days of a limited number of “prestige schools” need to come to an end.
We would also urge you to make a formal visit to the education system in Finland. It is quite amazing. Let such a visit inspire you to transform our education system. The cliché is most relevant: a quality education focusing on character development is the key to our future. With political will and financial will, we can even improve on Finland.
Dr Everold Hosein
political leader
Green Party of T&T