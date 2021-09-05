Covid transmission at the beaches unlikely

The Government has said it is not prepared to open Tobago beaches because 1. The last time they opened beaches, they were able to relate Covid spikes to the opening, and 2. Tobagonians have been reluctant to get vaccinated, and “people cannot be uncooperative with the cure and demand that we open the beaches.”
However, correlation does not prove causation. There may have been activities when the beaches were open which led to Covid spikes, but that does not mean that Covid was transmitted at the beach. Scientific evidence says that outdoor transmission of Covid is very small. The NY Times reports, “In truth, the share of transmission that has occurred outdoors seems to be below one per cent and may be below 0.1 percent. The rare outdoor transmission that has happened almost all seems to have involved crowded places or close conversation.”
Besides which, it is normally breezy at the beach, and there is lots of room to physically distance. Compare this to the crowded indoor settings where people need to be when the beaches are closed. Being outside is essential to people’s mental health and family togetherness.
With respect to the argument that beaches should remain closed to provide incentive for Tobagonians to get vaccinated, I say that peoples’ willingness to get vaccinated is, in part, a measure of trust in their government. It is very unlikely that their trust will increase by depriving them of access to public spaces. So please, open the beaches.
Camille Baker
Tobago