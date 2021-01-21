So, 23 people die in Norway after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. But, according to Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) representative, Dr Erica Wheeler, it is too soon to jump to the conclusion that the vaccine caused their deaths.
She continues, “Elderly people die every year and we cannot jump to the conclusion automatically that it is because of the vaccine.” Fair enough.
So tell us, Dr Wheeler, why then are you so quick to jump to the conclusion that an elderly person (with co-morbidities, as all our so-called “Covid deaths” are) died from Covid-19 just because they tested positive for the virus? (Especially, as others have pointed out, a “positive” PCR test is wrong half the time, and no autopsies are done to determine the true cause of death.)
To paraphrase Dr Wheeler, “Elderly people die every year and we cannot jump to the conclusion automatically that it is because of the virus.”
If we follow that advice, the number of “Covid deaths” will plunge dramatically and the “pandemic” will disappear.
I accept that some people will die from the virus, the same way they die from the flu virus and other causes. It’s equally true that some will die after getting the vaccine.
So, Dr Wheeler, in the same way you exhort people to take the vaccine because it could be you (dying from the virus, even though the chance is infinitesimal), isn’t it equally valid to say don’t take the vaccine, you could be the next to die?
I mean, 23 Norwegians (and many others, by the way) cannot be wrong. Given the mounting evidence, who is willing to play Russian roulette with their lives by taking the vaccine?
K Kelly
Arima