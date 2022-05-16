Trinidad and Tobago is still experiencing deaths and a high rate of infections due to Covid-19.
While our death figures are down, when you calculate these numbers at the end of the month we can get close to 100.
In my opinion that is still plenty but we are in a much better position than before when it comes to deaths.
Life must go on and we have to live with the virus. Yet, as a people, let common sense and wisdom have their place. We are still hearing of what is taking place in some countries around the world with infected cases rising.
I believe we must still follow the three “Ws” as far as possible: wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. Not to forget if you are ill be fair to others, stay at home. We have grown accustomed to the protocols; a little while longer will not kill us. Let us see a total drop in our figures—below the 100 when it comes to infections. The responsibility is in every individual’s hands, even our children. When they are at school the virus is there also.
Remember prevention is always better than cure.
Things will get better and I believe Covid-19 will eventually be in the history books; but in the time being please practise what was put there for our safety.