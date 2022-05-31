Creating our CCJ legacy

Recently I read an article in a newspaper (Express) highlighting the thoughts of two lawyers letting us know that Trinidad and Tobago is not fully prepared for the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to be our last court of appeal.

I was shocked to know that these two lawyers were so distrustful of their peers, and have no ambitions of one day sitting as one of the judges on the CCJ.

The Caribbean is a relatively young place and if we could be so established that we should have our own appeal court, that should say much about the professionals within us who have toiled through slavery and indentureship, to have accomplished so much in that short space of time.

The judges in the CCJ can be compared to any of the law lords in UK. Do the judges in the UK have a different brain than those in the Caribbean? The only difference is one was held back whilst the other was thriving.

The money that has to be paid to the CCJ will be much less than what we pay to the UK.

So, please, give Caribbeanism (my own word) a chance and let the CCJ do the work it was created to do.

If other islands see Trinidad and Tobago accept the CCJ as their last court of appeal, they will join and we could then sing, as the Mighty Stalin sings, “the Caribbean man”.

We will be creating our own legacy.

Gregory Huggins

