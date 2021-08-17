Cricket matters

There are two salient issues pertaining to cricket, which I would like to discuss here in your esteemed newspaper.
The first is to say congratulations to the current West Indies Test team in winning the first Test match against Pakistan at Sabina Park, Jamaica.
While doing so, I would also like to point out the wisdom of the selectors in playing Jayden Seales, who made quite a difference in giving West Indies the upper hand, both in bowling and batting; and in the end winning the match.
It shows that giving the younger players a chance to prove themselves is not such a bad thing at all.
Records will show that for a very long time, the selectors have been recycling and recalling players, simply because they feel more comfortable with them out there in the field. However, the success of that strategy leaves a lot to be desired.
The best teams on the ICC rankings have all been trying young and promising players, and this is why they are more successful than we are. Even a close examination of the Pakistan team will show they are a relatively young team.
Secondly, I would to support the call from certain quarters to have the ICC push to get cricket included in the Olympics.
Cricket is one of the most popular games played among nations found in all four corners of the world, from Canada to Australia and from Afghanistan to the West Indies.
Some bigger nations like the USA may not want to give cricket the exposure simply because they want to promote their own games, such as baseball and basketball.
However, they have lobbied for their games to be in the Olympics are have been successful with their efforts.
Cricket is too popular and intriguing a game to be left out of the biggest stage of all.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas