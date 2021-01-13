According to the English, the creators, cricket is the gentleman’s game. According to the Australians, it is a game to be won at all cost, fair or foul. There are no scruples where winning is concerned. From ball-tampering to sledging, pitch-altering, distracting opposing players, even confronting, the approach is to win no matter what.
The most recent flare-up with Australian captain Tim Paine confessing he was deliberately abusive to India’s batsmen when they were at the crease is an unusual admission of misbehaviour.
No such admission is likely to come from serial cheat Steve Smith, who was allegedly seen damaging the pitch immediately in front of the batsman’s wicket, in a clear effort to unsettle him and create a rough patch to give his bowler an edge.
This is the same player who was involved in one of the worst examples of ball-tampering ever seen in the game.
Such tactics are legendary among the vaunted Aussies, long among the leading cricket countries in the world. For them winning is everything. Fair play is for sissies and other teams.
The West Indies has suffered its fair share of such treatment over the years, yet Australia continues with such behaviour apparently without let or hindrance, usually giving some weak, mealy-mouthed excuse until the next occasion.
People like Smith and Paine should be made to suffer some meaningful punishment, like being banned from a game, a series or even altogether, so that cheats would be forced to realise such actions are simply not cricket.