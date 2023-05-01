The Prime Minister by his own admission has declared the PNM administration is good for crime and poor for law-abiding citizens.
At the PNM’s Sport and Family Day in Toco, he claimed that 20 years ago, he was accosted by a man armed with a dagger entering his bedroom with his pregnant wife. A scary encounter no doubt.
The PM then went on to add that he made an attempt to get at the perpetrator, who ran off leaving both the PM and his wife unharmed. Two observations on his statements;
1. The PM stood his ground yet, still among his PNMite support he berates the idea of citizens doing so, even in a manner that can eliminate the threat of home invaders never having the opportunity to invade another home ever again.
2. The PM said this alleged crime happened 20 years ago. That would make it 2003, when the PNM under the Manning Administration was in power and it was the genesis of the second bloodiest period of T&T’s history, only second to another PNM Administration run by Rowley (2015-present).